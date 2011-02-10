The 10 Most Brilliant Franchise Founders We're Eternally Grateful For

In yet another story of entrepreneurial resilience, Sanders dropped out of school in seventh grade and ran away from home to escape his abusive stepfather. At 16, Sanders falsified his birthdate and joined the United States Army. At age 40, the Colonel owned a service station where he cooked chicken for the locals in Corbin, Kentucky, and his popularity grew as his secret recipe developed. The Colonel's store eventually failed when Interstate 75 was built and people began bypassing his location. Facing yet another setback but determined to make his business work, Sanders took $105 from his Social Security check and traveled the country to convince restaurant owners to franchise as Kentucky Fried Chicken establishments.

The Colonel had some pretty talented help: an early KFC franchise employee, Dave Thomas (who would go on to found Wendy's Old Fashioned Burgers) advised Sanders on the development, marketing, and expansion of the Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise (this cameo, by the way, was how we resolved excluding Thomas from this overall list). 10 years later, the Colonel had over 600 stores.

The Colonel wore his trademark mustache and jacket in public every day for the last 20 years of his life, and he became iconic worldwide through his stores and television commercials. According to KFC, by the mid-1970s Colonel Sanders was the world's second-most recognisable celebrity, behind only the great heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali (himself a Kentucky native as well). Although Kentucky Fried Chicken wasn't named after the Colonel, the franchise's advertising, slogans and packaging use his likeness to this day.