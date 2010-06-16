In case you haven’t heard, it’s the World Cup.



We’re having a blast watching the games, and the US team’s recent tie with England has us all hyped up.

But for those of you who aren’t soccer fans, here’s something else to get excited about: the commercials!

The major athletic brands have spared no expense in rounding up star players, high-profile agencies, and lots of cute kids with soccer balls to create some really awe-inspiring ads.

The common themes that most of the companies play at in these ads involve the duality of global competition and unity that the World Cup inspires, the historical importance of the games being held in South Africa, and, of course, the pure joy of the sport.

(Interestingly, many of these spots were also launched online and achieved viral smash success before ever premiering on TV.)

We’ve picked out our favourites of the tournament so far.

Click here to check out the 10 best ads of the 2010 World Cup >

Did we miss one? Suggest your picks in the comments.

Nike's 'Write the Future' ad broke it's own record for viral success -- the commercial garnered 7.8 million views in the first week of its campaign, besting the previous record of 6.3 million views, according to Advertising Age. With its dramatic cinematography, a hilarious story line, and superstar power (both in the featured players and the famous director behind it -- Alejandro G. Iñarritu), it's no surprise that the ad quickly became a smash hit online -- and is now being hailed as one of the best commercials of all time. As Seth Stevenson sums up for Slate, it is simply 'the greatest ad I've ever seen.' Big-name players! Adorable children! Pop-star soundtrack! Pepsi's 'Oh Africa' has them all, yet manages to come off as genuinely heartwarming, rather than saccharine sweet. According to Advertising Age, this spot was the first viral online sensation of the tournament -- trumping Coke, an official sponsor. ESPN's 'One Game Changes Everything' campaign has multiple parts, but the highlights are definitely the first two television spots. This one hits home by focusing on the major historical and emotional significance of soccer in South Africa. ESPN's next ad takes a more feel-good, global approach: 'United' is all about the World Cup's power to inspire unity and love and break down any border. Naturally, it's voiced by U2's Bono, who is accompanied by the Soweto Gospel Choir. As Creativity Online explains, the TV commercials are accompanied by a nice global print campaign modelled after traditional tribal art. Puma's beautiful ad nicely parallels the intensity and excitement of the players with the joy and passion of their fans off the field. The campaign also translates into a slick print campaign that Puma's plastering around the world -- DesignersCouch has the images here. Coke takes a walk through the history of World Cup celebration dances. The well-edited ad makes you realise how ridiculous most athletes look when they're dancing, and it will definitely make you laugh. Carlsberg isn't the official beer of Team England for nothing: it created this ad specifically to get their players fired up. The minute-and-a-half-long spot crams in as much English national pride as possible, with more than a dozen legendary athletes and tons of patriotic symbolism, and everyone involved madly cheering them on. 'It's our ambition that the team will watch the ad and draw inspiration and motivation from it,' Paul Silburn of Saatchi & Saatchi, the agency who created the ad, tells the Guardian. The TV spot goes along with a national campaign, in which Carlsberg has asked thousands of English fans to submit their own World Cup pep talks for their team. Saatchi & Saatchi has produced another major World Cup spot, this time for Visa. And it's a winner, too. Budweiser's World Cup ads definitely aren't as epic as the rest of the ones on this list, but they're still entertaining. After all these serious cinematography and tear-jerking storylines, 'Penalty Kick' and 'Swap' (next slide) should cleanse your palate with some classic Budweiser silliness. Now, check out... Here's Who's Going To Win The World Cup

