The 10 Miramax Movies You'll Want To Add To Your Netflix Instant Queue Right Now

Nicholas Carlson
There Will Be Blood's Daniel Day Lewis

Netflix just agreed to pay Miramax more than $100 million to stream some of its movies over the next five years.

Miramax CEO Mike Lang tells PaidContent that not all of the studio’s movies will be available on Netflix all the time.

“We worked with them to have resting periods where titles are not up all the time, (for instance) resting around blu-ray releases, our partnership with Lionsgate.”

That said, we’re already chomping at the bit to add the following movies to our instant queue:

  • The English Patient
  • Shakespeare in Love
  • Pulp Fiction
  • There Will Be Blood
  • Scream
  • Life is Beautiful
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Talented Mr. Ripley
  • Trainspotting
  • Sex, Lies, And Videotape

And here are the 566 other movies in the Miramax distribution catalogue, according to IMDB:

  1. Last Night (2010/I) … Distributor (2011) (USA) (video)
  2. The Switch (2010/I) … Distributor (2010) (USA) (theatrical)
  3. Everybody’s Fine (2009) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (theatrical)
  4. The Boys Are Back (2009) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (theatrical)
  5. Extract (2009) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (theatrical) (presents)
  6. Chéri (2009) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (all media)
  7. Adventureland (2009) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (theatrical)
  8. Doubt (2008/I) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical)
  9. Dean Spanley (2008) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (theatrical)
  10. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical)
  11. Brideshead Revisited (2008) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical)
  12. Blindness (2008) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (all media)
  13. Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical), Distributor (200?) (USA) (DVD)
  14. Smart People (2008) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical)
  15. Bananas in Pyjamas: The Movie (2008) … Distributor (2008) (worldwide) (all media)
  16. Gone Baby Gone Featurette (2007) (V) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (TV)
  17. There Will Be Blood (2007) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical), Distributor (2007) (Non-USA) (theatrical)
  18. Gone Baby Gone (2007) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical)
  19. City of Men (2007) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  20. The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical)
  21. No Country for Old Men (2007) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical)
  22. Becoming Jane (2007) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical)
  23. The Making of ‘The Queen’ (2007) (TV) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (TV)
  24. Eagle vs Shark (2007) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical)
  25. The Hoax (2006) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical)
  26. Breaking and Entering (2006) … Distributor (2006) (non-USA) (theatrical)
  27. Golden Door (2006) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  28. The Queen (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical)
  29. Venus (2006/I) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical)
  30. Reprise (2006) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  31. Once in a Lifetime: The Extraordinary Story of the New York Cosmos (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (all media), Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical)
  32. Keeping Up with the Steins (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical)
  33. Scary Movie 4 (2006) … Distributor (2006) (non-USA) (all media)
  34. Renaissance (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical)
  35. Behind the Scenes of ‘Spymate’ (2006) (V) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (DVD)
  36. The Night Listener (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) (presents)
  37. Naming Number Two (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical)
  38. Warriors of Virtue: The Return to Tao (2005) … Distributor (North America)
  39. Derailed (2005/I) … Distributor (2005) (non-USA) (all media)
  40. Curandero (2005) … Distributor
  41. Kinky Boots (2005) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical)
  42. Daltry Calhoun (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  43. Proof (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  44. Underclassman (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  45. The Brothers Grimm (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  46. An Unfinished Life (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  47. Tsotsi (2005) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  48. The Great Raid (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  49. Secuestro express (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  50. Our Very Own (2005) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (all media)
  51. The Heart of the Game (2005) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical)
  52. Hellraiser: Deader (2005) (V) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (all media)
  53. The Affliction of Howard Hughes: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (2005) (V) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (DVD)
  54. Cinderella Man (2005) … Distributor (2005) (non-USA) (theatrical)
  55. The Dark (2005) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical)
  56. Hostage (2005/I) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  57. Cursed (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  58. Reel Paradise (2005) … Distributor (worldwide)
  59. The Matador (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  60. The Aviator (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical)
  61. ‘Hero’ Defined: A Look at the Epic Masterpiece (2004) (V) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (DVD)
  62. Chestnut: Hero of Central Park (2004) … Distributor (USA)
  63. Shall We Dance (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical)
  64. ‘Clerks’ 10th Anniversary Q & A (2004) (V) … Distributor (2004) (worldwide) (DVD)
  65. Bionicle 2: Legends of Metru Nui (2004) (V) … Distributor (USA)
  66. Bride & Prejudice (2004) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  67. A Conversation with Peter O’Donnell (2004) (V) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (DVD)
  68. Show Me (2004) … Distributor
  69. Clerks: The Lost Scene (2004) (V) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (DVD)
  70. Snowball Effect: The Story of ‘Clerks’ (2004) (V) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (DVD)
  71. Finding Neverland (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical)
  72. Dear Frankie (2004) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  73. Paper Clips (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical)
  74. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical)
  75. Ella Enchanted (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical)
  76. Jersey Girl (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical)
  77. The I Inside (2004) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (all media)
  78. The Chorus (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical)
  79. Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) … Distributor (2004) (non-USA) (theatrical)
  80. MXP: Most Xtreme Primate (2004) (V) … Distributor
  81. Garden State (2004) … Distributor (2004) (non-USA) (all media)
  82. My Baby’s Daddy (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical)
  83. Galactic Raiders (2004) … Distributor
  84. Cold Mountain (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical)
  85. Saltlake Van Sant (2003) (V) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (DVD)
  86. Scary Movie 3 (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical)
  87. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical)
  88. Duplex (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical)
  89. The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi (2003) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  90. The Human Stain (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical)
  91. Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) … Distributor (2003) (non-USA) (theatrical)
  92. The Battle of Shaker Heights (2003) … Distributor
  93. Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical)
  94. Carolina (2003/I) … Distributor (2004) (USA)
  95. Fear of Feathers (2003) … Distributor (2003) (worldwide) (all media)
  96. The Barbarian Invasions (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  97. The Best of Youth (2003) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  98. Deep Blue (2003) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  99. Pokémon Heroes (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical)
  100. The Actors (2003) … Distributor
  101. View from the Top (2003) … Distributor
  102. I’m Not Scared (2003) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (subtitled)
  103. The Station Agent (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical)
  104. DysFunktional Family (2003) … Distributor
  105. The Making of ‘Ararat’ (2003) (V) … Distributor (USA) (DVD)
  106. The Three Amigos (2003) (TV) … Distributor
  107. The Hours (2002) … Distributor (2002) (worldwide) (all media)
  108. Twin Sisters (2002) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  109. Infernal Affairs (2002) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical)
  110. Chicago (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  111. Gangs of New York (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  112. Equilibrium (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (all media)
  113. They (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (all media)
  114. Sherlock (2002) (TV) … Distributor
  115. Waking Up in Reno (2002) … Distributor
  116. Hero (2002) … Distributor (2004) (North America) (theatrical) (subtitled), Distributor (Africa), Distributor (Latin America)
  117. Below (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  118. Comedian (2002) … Distributor
  119. Pinocchio (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) (dubbed)
  120. Pokémon 4: The Movie (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) (dubbed)
  121. Undertaking Betty (2002) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical)
  122. Darkness (2002) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (all media)
  123. Valentin (2002/I) … Distributor (2004) (Latin America) (subtitled), Distributor (2004) (North America) (subtitled)
  124. Ritual (2002) … Distributor
  125. The Quiet American (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  126. The Four Feathers (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  127. Jet Lag (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical), Distributor (South Africa)
  128. Dirty Pretty Things (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA)
  129. Naqoyqatsi (2002) … Distributor
  130. The Magdalene Sisters (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical)
  131. Frida (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  132. Heartlands (2002) … Distributor
  133. Just a Walk in the Park (2002) (TV) … Distributor
  134. Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002) … Distributor (2002) (worldwide) (all media)
  135. The Adventures of Tom Thumb & Thumbelina (2002) (V) … Distributor
  136. Full Frontal (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  137. The Touch (2002) … Distributor
  138. Home Movies (2002) (V) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (DVD) (special feature)
  139. Halloween: Resurrection (2002) … Distributor (2002) (worldwide) (all media)
  140. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  141. The Third Wheel (2002) … Distributor
  142. Undisputed (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  143. Ararat (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  144. City of God (2002) … Distributor (2003) (Mexico) (theatrical) (Latin America), Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  145. The Importance of Being Earnest (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (all media)
  146. Project Redlight (2002/II) … Distributor
  147. 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) (North America)
  148. People I Know (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical)
  149. Heaven (2002/I) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  150. Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical), Distributor (????) (South America)
  151. Asterix and Obelix Meet Cleopatra (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA)
  152. Only the Strong Survive (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA)
  153. Gerry (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (video)
  154. Blue Car (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA)
  155. Tadpole (2002) … Distributor (USA)
  156. Speakeasy (2002) … Distributor
  157. Stolen Summer (2002) … Distributor
  158. Kate & Leopold (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical)
  159. The Shipping News (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical)
  160. Iris (2001/I) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical)
  161. Edges of the Lord (2001) … Distributor
  162. On the Line (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical)
  163. The Warrior (2001) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  164. Samsara (2001) … Distributor (2002) (USA)
  165. Serendipity (2001) … Distributor
  166. Buffalo Soldiers (2001) … Distributor (2003) (USA)
  167. Prozac Nation (2001) … Distributor (200?) (USA) (theatrical)
  168. The Musketeer (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical)
  169. Behind the Sun (2001) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled)
  170. Birthday Girl (2001) … Distributor (2002) (USA)
  171. Piñero (2001) … Distributor (worldwide)
  172. Zu Warriors (2001) … Distributor (USA)
  173. Mimic 2 (2001) (V) … Distributor
  174. Shaolin Soccer (2001) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (all media)
  175. Poketto monsutâ: Serebî – Toki wo koeta deai (2001) … Distributor (USA) (theatrical)
  176. Scary Movie 2 (2001) … Distributor
  177. Daddy and Them (2001) … Distributor
  178. Sex, Lies & Obsession (2001) (TV) … Distributor
  179. Texas Rangers (2001) … Distributor
  180. Amélie (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  181. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical)
  182. Spy Kids (2001) … Distributor (2001) (worldwide) (all media)
  183. Get Over It (2001) … Distributor (2001) (worldwide) (all media)
  184. The Son’s Room (2001) … Distributor (2001-2002) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  185. Blow Dry (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA)
  186. Baran (2001) … Distributor (Canada) (subtitled), Distributor (USA) (subtitled)
  187. Enigma (2001) … Distributor
  188. Avalon (2001) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled)
  189. In the Bedroom (2001) … Distributor (2001-2002) (USA) (theatrical)
  190. The Accidental Spy (2001) … Distributor
  191. The Closet (2001) … Distributor
  192. All the Pretty Horses (2000) … Distributor
  193. Dracula 2000 (2000) … Distributor (2000) (worldwide) (all media)
  194. Chocolat (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA)
  195. Italian for Beginners (2000) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (subtitled)
  196. Bounce (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical)
  197. Versus (2000/II) … Distributor (USA)
  198. Malèna (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  199. Tears of the Black Tiger (2000) … Distributor (2000-2007) (USA) (theatrical)
  200. Shiner (2000) … Distributor (USA)
  201. Calle 54 (2000) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled)
  202. Highlander: Endgame (2000) … Distributor (2000) (worldwide) (all media)
  203. Essex Boys (2000) … Distributor
  204. Vatel (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical)
  205. Everybody’s Famous! (2000) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  206. Chump Change (2000) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical), Distributor (2004) (USA) (all media)
  207. Comedian (2000) … Distributor
  208. The Taste of Others (2000) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical)
  209. Love’s Labour’s Lost (2000) … Distributor
  210. Scream 3 (2000) … Distributor
  211. About Adam (2000) … Distributor (2001) (USA)
  212. Hamlet (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical)
  213. Committed (2000) … Distributor
  214. Down to You (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical)
  215. Ordinary Decent Criminal (2000) … Distributor
  216. Hansel and Gretel (2000) (V) … Distributor
  217. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical)
  218. The Yards (1999) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical)
  219. Butterfly Tongues (1999) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (subtitled)
  220. My Voyage to Italy (1999) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical)
  221. The Cider House Rules (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical)
  222. Diamonds (1999) … Distributor (North America)
  223. Music of the Heart (1999) … Distributor
  224. Holy Smoke (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical)
  225. With or Without You (1999) … Distributor (North America)
  226. Mansfield Park (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical)
  227. In Too Deep (1999) … Distributor
  228. Elephant Juice (1999) … Distributor
  229. Outside Providence (1999) … Distributor
  230. Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999) … Distributor
  231. Lone Tiger (1999) … Distributor
  232. My Life So Far (1999) … Distributor
  233. Wishful Thinking (1999) … Distributor
  234. Bravo Two Zero (1999) (TV) … Distributor (North America)
  235. Human Traffic (1999) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical)
  236. East Is East (1999) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical)
  237. I’m Crazy About Iris Blond (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (subtitled)
  238. An Ideal Husband (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical)
  239. Beowulf (1999) … Distributor (USA)
  240. A Walk on the Moon (1999) … Distributor
  241. She’s All That (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical)
  242. Get Bruce (1999) … Distributor
  243. Allied Forces (1999) … Distributor
  244. Desert Flower (1999) … Distributor
  245. Guinevere (1999) … Distributor (1999) (Canada) (theatrical), Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical)
  246. Happy, Texas (1999) … Distributor
  247. The Cider House Rules: The Making of an American Classic (1999) (V) … Distributor
  248. Playing by Heart (1998) … Distributor
  249. Renegade Force (1998) … Distributor
  250. Shakespeare in Love (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical)
  251. The Wisdom of Crocodiles (1998) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical)
  252. The Faculty (1998) … Distributor
  253. B. Monkey (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA)
  254. Talk of Angels (1998) … Distributor
  255. The Grandfather (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (subtitled)
  256. Little Voice (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical)
  257. Spanish Fly (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA)
  258. With Friends Like These… (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA)
  259. “Pokémon” (1998) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (all media)
  260. Celebrity (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical)
  261. Rounders (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical)
  262. Heaven (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical)
  263. 54 (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical)
  264. Air Bud: Golden Receiver (1998) … Distributor
  265. Telling You (1998) … Distributor
  266. Down in the Delta (1998) … Distributor
  267. All I Wanna Do (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical)
  268. The Revengers’ Comedies (1998) … Distributor
  269. The Mighty (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical)
  270. That’s the Way I Like It (1998) … Distributor (1999) (Canada) (theatrical), Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical)
  271. Velvet Goldmine (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical)
  272. The Very Thought of You (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical)
  273. Ride (1998) … Distributor
  274. Wide Awake (1998) … Distributor
  275. God Said, ‘Ha!’ (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA)
  276. Everest (1998) … Distributor (video)
  277. A Brooklyn State of Mind (1998) … Distributor
  278. Senseless (1998) … Distributor
  279. Sliding Doors (1998) … Distributor (USA)
  280. Phantoms (1998) … Distributor
  281. A Price Above Rubies (1998) … Distributor
  282. Jerry and Tom (1998) … Distributor
  283. Next Stop Wonderland (1998) … Distributor
  284. Smoke Signals (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical)
  285. The Harmonists (1997) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  286. Jackie Brown (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical)
  287. Life Is Beautiful (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  288. Scream 2 (1997) … Distributor (USA)
  289. Good Will Hunting (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical)
  290. “The Phoenix and the Carpet” (1997) … Distributor (1976) (USA) (TV)
  291. The Woodlanders (1997) … Distributor (USA)
  292. My Son the Fanatic (1997) … Distributor (1999) (USA)
  293. Firelight (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA)
  294. Hav Plenty (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA)
  295. Artemisia (1997) … Distributor (video)
  296. The Big One (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical)
  297. Full Tilt Boogie (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA)
  298. The Wings of the Dove (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical)
  299. Children of Heaven (1997) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (subtitled)
  300. Mimic (1997) … Distributor
  301. Office Killer (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical)
  302. Cop Land (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical)
  303. Her Majesty, Mrs. Brown (1997) … Distributor
  304. Princess Mononoke (1997) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (all media) (dubbed)
  305. The Rage (1997) … Distributor
  306. Robinson Crusoe (1997) … Distributor
  307. Squeeze (1997) … Distributor
  308. She’s So Lovely (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical)
  309. The Truce (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) (dubbed)
  310. Welcome to Sarajevo (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical)
  311. Four Days in September (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (subtitled)
  312. The Castle (1997) … Distributor (1999) (USA)
  313. Swing Blade (1997) … Distributor (2002) (worldwide) (DVD)
  314. Little City (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical)
  315. Rhyme & Reason (1997) … Distributor
  316. Nirvana (1997) … Distributor
  317. Chasing Amy (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical)
  318. Epsilon (1997) … Distributor
  319. Heaven (1997) … Distributor
  320. The House of Yes (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical)
  321. Beyond Silence (1996) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  322. Marvin’s Room (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  323. Scream (1996/I) … Distributor (USA) (video)
  324. Victory (1996) … Distributor (USA)
  325. Everyone Says I Love You (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  326. The Last of the High Kings (1996) … Distributor
  327. How the Toys Saved Christmas (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (all media) (dubbed)
  328. The English Patient (1996) … Distributor (1996) (worldwide) (theatrical)
  329. Brassed Off (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA)
  330. The Substance of Fire (1996) … Distributor
  331. Albino Alligator (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA), Distributor (USA) (VHS)
  332. Curdled (1996) … Distributor
  333. Unhook the Stars (1996) … Distributor
  334. Swingers (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  335. Sling Blade (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  336. The Crow: City of Angels (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  337. Basquiat (1996) … Distributor
  338. Children of the Revolution (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA)
  339. Emma (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  340. Hard Core Logo (1996) … Distributor
  341. Microcosmos (1996) … Distributor (USA) (dubbed)
  342. Love Serenade (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA)
  343. Kolya (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (subtitled)
  344. Feng yue (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (subtitled)
  345. Ridicule (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  346. The Pallbearer (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  347. Cosi (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical)
  348. Flirting with Disaster (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  349. Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  350. Trainspotting (1996) … Distributor
  351. Beautiful Girls (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  352. Shall We Dance? (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) (cut version)
  353. Jane Eyre (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  354. Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) … Distributor
  355. Citizen Ruth (1996) … Distributor (video)
  356. Walking and Talking (1996) … Distributor
  357. Restoration (1995) … Distributor (1995-1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  358. Boca a boca (1995) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (subtitled)
  359. Two Bits (1995) … Distributor
  360. Billy’s Holiday (1995) … Distributor
  361. The Star Maker (1995) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (subtitled)
  362. The Horseman on the Roof (1995) … Distributor (USA) (theatrical)
  363. Four Rooms (1995) … Distributor (also video)
  364. Cry, the Beloved Country (1995) … Distributor
  365. The Journey of August King (1995) … Distributor
  366. Mighty Aphrodite (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  367. A Month by the Lake (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  368. The Crossing Guard (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  369. The Shooter (1995) … Distributor
  370. Lie Down with Dogs (1995) … Distributor
  371. The Crude Oasis (1995) … Distributor
  372. Smoke (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  373. Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  374. Dead Man (1995) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  375. A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese Through American Movies (1995) (TV) … Distributor (1998) (USA)
  376. Georgia (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  377. Best of the Best 3: No Turning Back (1995) … Distributor (video)
  378. Gordy (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  379. The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  380. The Prophecy (1995) … Distributor
  381. Blue in the Face (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  382. Grateful Dead (1995) … Distributor
  383. Small Wonders (1995) … Distributor (1996) (USA)
  384. Unzipped (1995) … Distributor
  385. Prêt-à-Porter (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical)
  386. Fist of Legend (1994) … Distributor
  387. Highlander: The Final Dimension (1994) … Distributor (video)
  388. Camilla (1994) … Distributor
  389. Country Life (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  390. The Neverending Story III (1994) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) (dubbed)
  391. Of Love and Shadows (1994) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (dubbed)
  392. Loaded (1994) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  393. Bullets Over Broadway (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical)
  394. Muriel’s Wedding (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  395. Priest (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  396. Captives (1994) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical)
  397. Men of War (1994) … Distributor
  398. Heavenly Creatures (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical)
  399. Il Postino: The Postman (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (VHS) (subtitled), Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  400. Chungking Express (1994) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  401. Picture Bride (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  402. Pulp Fiction (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical)
  403. The Glass Shield (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical)
  404. Through the Olive Trees (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (subtitled)
  405. Three colours: Red (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  406. Grosse fatigue (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (subtitled)
  407. Exotica (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA)
  408. Queen Margot (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) (edited)
  409. The Crow (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical)
  410. The Road Killers (1994) … Distributor
  411. Tom & Viv (1994) … Distributor (USA)
  412. Strawberry and Chocolate (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  413. The Legend of Drunken Master (1994) … Distributor
  414. Three colours: White (1994) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled)
  415. A Century of Cinema (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (all media)
  416. Clerks. (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical)
  417. Fresh (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical)
  418. Little Buddha (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA)
  419. Desperate Remedies (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA)
  420. Sirens (1993) … Distributor
  421. The House of the Spirits (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical)
  422. The Advocate (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA)
  423. The Innocent (1993) … Distributor (1995) (USA)
  424. À la mode (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (subtitled)
  425. “Screen One: Wide-Eyed and Legless (#5.1)” (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical)
  426. Iron Monkey (1993) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (subtitled)
  427. The Snapper (1993) (TV) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical)
  428. House of Cards (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical)
  429. Sonatine (1993) … Distributor
  430. Gunmen (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical)
  431. The Piano (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical)
  432. Ruby Cairo (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical)
  433. The Night We Never Met (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical)
  434. Map of the Human Heart (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA)
  435. Benefit of the Doubt (1993) … Distributor
  436. Ethan Frome (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical)
  437. Three colours: Blue (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  438. Farewell My Concubine (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  439. The Princess and the Cobbler (1993) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (all media)
  440. Into the West (1992) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical)
  441. The Opposite Sex and How to Live with Them (1992) … Distributor
  442. Breaking the Rules (1992) … Distributor
  443. Io speriamo che me la cavo (1992) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (subtitled)
  444. Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1992) … Distributor (1993) (USA)
  445. Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1992) … Distributor (1993) (USA)
  446. Passion Fish (1992) … Distributor (video)
  447. Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical)
  448. The Crying Game (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical)
  449. Freddie as F.R.O.7. (1992) … Distributor
  450. Dust Devil (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical)
  451. Strictly Ballroom (1992) … Distributor (1993) (USA)
  452. Incident at Oglala (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical)
  453. Like Water for Chocolate (1992) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (subtitled)
  454. Enchanted April (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical)
  455. The Legend of the Swordsman (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical)
  456. The Efficiency Expert (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA)
  457. Reservoir Dogs (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical)
  458. Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical)
  459. Shuang long hui (1992) … Distributor
  460. K2 (1991) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical)
  461. Kafka (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical)
  462. High Heels (1991) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled)
  463. The Lovers on the Bridge (1991) … Distributor
  464. Especially on Sunday (1991) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (subtitled)
  465. Hear My Song (1991) … Distributor
  466. Close to Eden (1991) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (subtitled)
  467. Johnny Suede (1991) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical)
  468. Prospero’s Books (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical)
  469. A Grande Arte (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical)
  470. The Pope Must Diet (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical)
  471. The Double Life of Veronique (1991) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled)
  472. My Daughter’s Keeper (1991) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical)
  473. Madonna: Truth or Dare (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical)
  474. A Rage in Harlem (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical)
  475. Delicatessen (1991) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (subtitled)
  476. The Miracle (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical)
  477. Ambition (1991/I) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical)
  478. Operation Condor (1991) … Distributor
  479. Mediterraneo (1991) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (subtitled)
  480. The King’s Whore (1990) … Distributor (USA) (dubbed)
  481. Pastime (1990) … Distributor
  482. Mr. & Mrs. Bridge (1990) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical)
  483. American Dream (1990) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical)
  484. The Grifters (1990) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical)
  485. The Long Walk Home (1990) … Distributor
  486. Everybody’s Fine (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (subtitled)
  487. Dancin’ Thru the Dark (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical)
  488. Reise der Hoffnung (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (subtitled)
  489. Crossing the Line (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical)
  490. “Screenplay: Antonia and Jane (#5.2)” (1990) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical)
  491. Ju Dou (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (subtitled)
  492. The Krays (1990) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical)
  493. The Reflecting Skin (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical)
  494. The Nasty Girl (1990) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled)
  495. Strike It Rich (1990) … Distributor
  496. Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1990) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled)
  497. Black Rainbow (1989) … Distributor
  498. My Left Foot (1989) … Distributor (1989) (USA) (theatrical)
  499. The Cook the Thief His Wife & Her Lover (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA)
  500. The Lemon Sisters (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical)
  501. Strapless (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA)
  502. The Unbelievable Truth (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical)
  503. Mama, There’s a Man in Your Bed (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  504. Scandal (1989) … Distributor (1989) (USA) (theatrical)
  505. The Tall Guy (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA)
  506. Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) … Distributor
  507. Bye bye chaperon rouge (1989) … Distributor (1989) (USA) (theatrical)
  508. The Girl in a Swing (1988) … Distributor
  509. The Little Thief (1988) … Distributor (1989) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  510. Dakota (1988) … Distributor
  511. Cinema Paradiso (1988) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled), Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) (re-release) (director’s cut)
  512. Murder One (1988) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (theatrical)
  513. The Thin Blue Line (1988) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (theatrical)
  514. Blood Relations (1988) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (theatrical)
  515. Going Undercover (1988) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (theatrical)
  516. Gandahar (1988) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (dubbed)
  517. The Magic Snowman (1987/I) … Distributor
  518. Pelle the Conqueror (1987) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (subtitled)
  519. Caribe (1987) … Distributor (1988) (USA)
  520. Crazy Moon (1987) … Distributor (1987) (USA)
  521. Rampage (1987) … Distributor (1992) (USA)
  522. Aria (1987) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (theatrical)
  523. Mio in the Land of Faraway (1987) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (dubbed)
  524. I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing (1987) … Distributor (1987) (USA) (theatrical)
  525. Ghost Fever (1987) … Distributor (1987) (USA) (theatrical)
  526. The Grand Highway (1987) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (subtitled)
  527. The Gnomes’ Great Adventure (1987) … Distributor
  528. Working Girls (1986) … Distributor
  529. The American Way (1986) … Distributor (1988) (USA)
  530. The Quest (1986) … Distributor (1986) (USA) (theatrical)
  531. Crossover Dreams (1985) … Distributor (1985) (USA) (theatrical)
  532. Tro, håb og kærlighed (1984) … Distributor (1986) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  533. Downstream (1984) … Distributor (1987) (USA)
  534. The Secret Policeman’s Private Parts (1984) … Distributor
  535. Eréndira (1983) … Distributor (1984) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled)
  536. Edith and Marcel (1983) … Distributor (1984) (USA) (subtitled)
  537. Rock for Kampughea (1983) (TV) … Distributor (1983) (USA)
  538. The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball (1982) … Distributor
  539. Spaced Out (1981) … Distributor (1981) (USA)
  540. Rockshow (1980) … Distributor (1980) (USA)
  541. Savage Hunt (1980) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) (as “The Savage Hunt”)
  542. The Secret Policeman’s Ball (1979) … Distributor (1981) (USA) (theatrical)
  543. Apocalypse Now (1979) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) (re-release)
  544. Concorde Affaire ’79 (1979) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) (as “The Concorde Affair”)
  545. Emanuelle and the Erotic Nights (1978) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media)
  546. Giant of the 20th Century (1977) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) (as “Yeti”)
  547. Emmanuelle 3 (1977) … Distributor (1980) (USA) (theatrical) (dubbed)
  548. Oedipus orca (1977) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media)
  549. Ready for Anything (1977) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media)
  550. The Genesis Concert Movie (1977) … Distributor (1978) (USA) (theatrical)
  551. White Rock (1977) … Distributor (1978) (USA) (theatrical)
  552. I’m Not Feeling Myself Tonight (1976) … Distributor (1982) (USA) (all media)
  553. Lovebox (1976) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (theatrical)
  554. La orca (1976) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media)
  555. Can I Keep It Up for a Week? (1975) … Distributor (1983) (USA)
  556. Sex Through the Ages (1974) … Distributor (1982) (USA) (all media)
  557. The Black Decameron (1972) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media)
  558. The Last Decameron: Adultery in 7 Easy Lessons (1972) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media)
  559. Ivanhoe, the Norman Swordsman (1972) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media)
  560. Nights and Loves of Don Juan (1971) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media)
  561. Summer Love (1970) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) (as “Le Mans, Short Cut to Hell”)
  562. Buffalo Bill (1965) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media)
  563. A Hard Day’s Night (1964) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) (re-release)
  564. El Cid (1961) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) (re-release)
  565. Purple Noon (1960) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) (re-release) (subtitled)
  566. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1956) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (VHS)

