The 10 Miramax Movies You'll Want To Add To Your Netflix Instant Queue Right Now

Netflix just agreed to pay Miramax more than $100 million to stream some of its movies over the next five years.



Miramax CEO Mike Lang tells PaidContent that not all of the studio’s movies will be available on Netflix all the time.

“We worked with them to have resting periods where titles are not up all the time, (for instance) resting around blu-ray releases, our partnership with Lionsgate.”

That said, we’re already chomping at the bit to add the following movies to our instant queue:

The English Patient

Shakespeare in Love

Pulp Fiction

There Will Be Blood

Scream

Life is Beautiful

Good Will Hunting

Talented Mr. Ripley

Trainspotting

Sex, Lies, And Videotape

And here are the 566 other movies in the Miramax distribution catalogue, according to IMDB:

Last Night (2010/I) … Distributor (2011) (USA) (video) The Switch (2010/I) … Distributor (2010) (USA) (theatrical) Everybody’s Fine (2009) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (theatrical) The Boys Are Back (2009) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (theatrical) Extract (2009) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (theatrical) (presents) Chéri (2009) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (all media) Adventureland (2009) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (theatrical) Doubt (2008/I) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical) Dean Spanley (2008) … Distributor (2009) (USA) (theatrical) The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical) Brideshead Revisited (2008) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical) Blindness (2008) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (all media) Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical), Distributor (200?) (USA) (DVD) Smart People (2008) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical) Bananas in Pyjamas: The Movie (2008) … Distributor (2008) (worldwide) (all media) Gone Baby Gone Featurette (2007) (V) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (TV) There Will Be Blood (2007) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical), Distributor (2007) (Non-USA) (theatrical) Gone Baby Gone (2007) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical) City of Men (2007) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical) No Country for Old Men (2007) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical) Becoming Jane (2007) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical) The Making of ‘The Queen’ (2007) (TV) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (TV) Eagle vs Shark (2007) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical) The Hoax (2006) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical) Breaking and Entering (2006) … Distributor (2006) (non-USA) (theatrical) Golden Door (2006) … Distributor (2007) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) The Queen (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) Venus (2006/I) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) Reprise (2006) … Distributor (2008) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Once in a Lifetime: The Extraordinary Story of the New York Cosmos (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (all media), Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) Keeping Up with the Steins (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) Scary Movie 4 (2006) … Distributor (2006) (non-USA) (all media) Renaissance (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) Behind the Scenes of ‘Spymate’ (2006) (V) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (DVD) The Night Listener (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) (presents) Naming Number Two (2006) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) Warriors of Virtue: The Return to Tao (2005) … Distributor (North America) Derailed (2005/I) … Distributor (2005) (non-USA) (all media) Curandero (2005) … Distributor Kinky Boots (2005) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) Daltry Calhoun (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) Proof (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) Underclassman (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) The Brothers Grimm (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) An Unfinished Life (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) Tsotsi (2005) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) The Great Raid (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) Secuestro express (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Our Very Own (2005) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (all media) The Heart of the Game (2005) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) Hellraiser: Deader (2005) (V) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (all media) The Affliction of Howard Hughes: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (2005) (V) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (DVD) Cinderella Man (2005) … Distributor (2005) (non-USA) (theatrical) The Dark (2005) … Distributor (2006) (USA) (theatrical) Hostage (2005/I) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) Cursed (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) Reel Paradise (2005) … Distributor (worldwide) The Matador (2005) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) The Aviator (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) ‘Hero’ Defined: A Look at the Epic Masterpiece (2004) (V) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (DVD) Chestnut: Hero of Central Park (2004) … Distributor (USA) Shall We Dance (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) ‘Clerks’ 10th Anniversary Q & A (2004) (V) … Distributor (2004) (worldwide) (DVD) Bionicle 2: Legends of Metru Nui (2004) (V) … Distributor (USA) Bride & Prejudice (2004) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) A Conversation with Peter O’Donnell (2004) (V) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (DVD) Show Me (2004) … Distributor Clerks: The Lost Scene (2004) (V) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (DVD) Snowball Effect: The Story of ‘Clerks’ (2004) (V) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (DVD) Finding Neverland (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) Dear Frankie (2004) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) Paper Clips (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) Ella Enchanted (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) Jersey Girl (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) The I Inside (2004) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (all media) The Chorus (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) … Distributor (2004) (non-USA) (theatrical) MXP: Most Xtreme Primate (2004) (V) … Distributor Garden State (2004) … Distributor (2004) (non-USA) (all media) My Baby’s Daddy (2004) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) Galactic Raiders (2004) … Distributor Cold Mountain (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) Saltlake Van Sant (2003) (V) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (DVD) Scary Movie 3 (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) Duplex (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi (2003) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) The Human Stain (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) … Distributor (2003) (non-USA) (theatrical) The Battle of Shaker Heights (2003) … Distributor Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) Carolina (2003/I) … Distributor (2004) (USA) Fear of Feathers (2003) … Distributor (2003) (worldwide) (all media) The Barbarian Invasions (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) The Best of Youth (2003) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Deep Blue (2003) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) Pokémon Heroes (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) The Actors (2003) … Distributor View from the Top (2003) … Distributor I’m Not Scared (2003) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (subtitled) The Station Agent (2003) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) DysFunktional Family (2003) … Distributor The Making of ‘Ararat’ (2003) (V) … Distributor (USA) (DVD) The Three Amigos (2003) (TV) … Distributor The Hours (2002) … Distributor (2002) (worldwide) (all media) Twin Sisters (2002) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Infernal Affairs (2002) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (theatrical) Chicago (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) Gangs of New York (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) Equilibrium (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (all media) They (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (all media) Sherlock (2002) (TV) … Distributor Waking Up in Reno (2002) … Distributor Hero (2002) … Distributor (2004) (North America) (theatrical) (subtitled), Distributor (Africa), Distributor (Latin America) Below (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) Comedian (2002) … Distributor Pinocchio (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) (dubbed) Pokémon 4: The Movie (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) (dubbed) Undertaking Betty (2002) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) Darkness (2002) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (all media) Valentin (2002/I) … Distributor (2004) (Latin America) (subtitled), Distributor (2004) (North America) (subtitled) Ritual (2002) … Distributor The Quiet American (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) The Four Feathers (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) Jet Lag (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical), Distributor (South Africa) Dirty Pretty Things (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) Naqoyqatsi (2002) … Distributor The Magdalene Sisters (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) Frida (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) Heartlands (2002) … Distributor Just a Walk in the Park (2002) (TV) … Distributor Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002) … Distributor (2002) (worldwide) (all media) The Adventures of Tom Thumb & Thumbelina (2002) (V) … Distributor Full Frontal (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) The Touch (2002) … Distributor Home Movies (2002) (V) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (DVD) (special feature) Halloween: Resurrection (2002) … Distributor (2002) (worldwide) (all media) Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) The Third Wheel (2002) … Distributor Undisputed (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) Ararat (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) City of God (2002) … Distributor (2003) (Mexico) (theatrical) (Latin America), Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) The Importance of Being Earnest (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (all media) Project Redlight (2002/II) … Distributor 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) (North America) People I Know (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (theatrical) Heaven (2002/I) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical), Distributor (????) (South America) Asterix and Obelix Meet Cleopatra (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) Only the Strong Survive (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) Gerry (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (video) Blue Car (2002) … Distributor (2003) (USA) Tadpole (2002) … Distributor (USA) Speakeasy (2002) … Distributor Stolen Summer (2002) … Distributor Kate & Leopold (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) The Shipping News (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) Iris (2001/I) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) Edges of the Lord (2001) … Distributor On the Line (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) The Warrior (2001) … Distributor (2005) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Samsara (2001) … Distributor (2002) (USA) Serendipity (2001) … Distributor Buffalo Soldiers (2001) … Distributor (2003) (USA) Prozac Nation (2001) … Distributor (200?) (USA) (theatrical) The Musketeer (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) Behind the Sun (2001) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled) Birthday Girl (2001) … Distributor (2002) (USA) Piñero (2001) … Distributor (worldwide) Zu Warriors (2001) … Distributor (USA) Mimic 2 (2001) (V) … Distributor Shaolin Soccer (2001) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (all media) Poketto monsutâ: Serebî – Toki wo koeta deai (2001) … Distributor (USA) (theatrical) Scary Movie 2 (2001) … Distributor Daddy and Them (2001) … Distributor Sex, Lies & Obsession (2001) (TV) … Distributor Texas Rangers (2001) … Distributor Amélie (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) Spy Kids (2001) … Distributor (2001) (worldwide) (all media) Get Over It (2001) … Distributor (2001) (worldwide) (all media) The Son’s Room (2001) … Distributor (2001-2002) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Blow Dry (2001) … Distributor (2001) (USA) Baran (2001) … Distributor (Canada) (subtitled), Distributor (USA) (subtitled) Enigma (2001) … Distributor Avalon (2001) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled) In the Bedroom (2001) … Distributor (2001-2002) (USA) (theatrical) The Accidental Spy (2001) … Distributor The Closet (2001) … Distributor All the Pretty Horses (2000) … Distributor Dracula 2000 (2000) … Distributor (2000) (worldwide) (all media) Chocolat (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA) Italian for Beginners (2000) … Distributor (2002) (USA) (subtitled) Bounce (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical) Versus (2000/II) … Distributor (USA) Malèna (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Tears of the Black Tiger (2000) … Distributor (2000-2007) (USA) (theatrical) Shiner (2000) … Distributor (USA) Calle 54 (2000) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled) Highlander: Endgame (2000) … Distributor (2000) (worldwide) (all media) Essex Boys (2000) … Distributor Vatel (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical) Everybody’s Famous! (2000) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Chump Change (2000) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical), Distributor (2004) (USA) (all media) Comedian (2000) … Distributor The Taste of Others (2000) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) Love’s Labour’s Lost (2000) … Distributor Scream 3 (2000) … Distributor About Adam (2000) … Distributor (2001) (USA) Hamlet (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical) Committed (2000) … Distributor Down to You (2000) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical) Ordinary Decent Criminal (2000) … Distributor Hansel and Gretel (2000) (V) … Distributor The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) The Yards (1999) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical) Butterfly Tongues (1999) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (subtitled) My Voyage to Italy (1999) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) The Cider House Rules (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) Diamonds (1999) … Distributor (North America) Music of the Heart (1999) … Distributor Holy Smoke (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) With or Without You (1999) … Distributor (North America) Mansfield Park (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) In Too Deep (1999) … Distributor Elephant Juice (1999) … Distributor Outside Providence (1999) … Distributor Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999) … Distributor Lone Tiger (1999) … Distributor My Life So Far (1999) … Distributor Wishful Thinking (1999) … Distributor Bravo Two Zero (1999) (TV) … Distributor (North America) Human Traffic (1999) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical) East Is East (1999) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical) I’m Crazy About Iris Blond (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (subtitled) An Ideal Husband (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) Beowulf (1999) … Distributor (USA) A Walk on the Moon (1999) … Distributor She’s All That (1999) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) Get Bruce (1999) … Distributor Allied Forces (1999) … Distributor Desert Flower (1999) … Distributor Guinevere (1999) … Distributor (1999) (Canada) (theatrical), Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) Happy, Texas (1999) … Distributor The Cider House Rules: The Making of an American Classic (1999) (V) … Distributor Playing by Heart (1998) … Distributor Renegade Force (1998) … Distributor Shakespeare in Love (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) The Wisdom of Crocodiles (1998) … Distributor (2000) (USA) (theatrical) The Faculty (1998) … Distributor B. Monkey (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA) Talk of Angels (1998) … Distributor The Grandfather (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (subtitled) Little Voice (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) Spanish Fly (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA) With Friends Like These… (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA) “Pokémon” (1998) … Distributor (2004) (USA) (all media) Celebrity (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) Rounders (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) Heaven (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) 54 (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) Air Bud: Golden Receiver (1998) … Distributor Telling You (1998) … Distributor Down in the Delta (1998) … Distributor All I Wanna Do (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) The Revengers’ Comedies (1998) … Distributor The Mighty (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) That’s the Way I Like It (1998) … Distributor (1999) (Canada) (theatrical), Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) Velvet Goldmine (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) The Very Thought of You (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) Ride (1998) … Distributor Wide Awake (1998) … Distributor God Said, ‘Ha!’ (1998) … Distributor (1999) (USA) Everest (1998) … Distributor (video) A Brooklyn State of Mind (1998) … Distributor Senseless (1998) … Distributor Sliding Doors (1998) … Distributor (USA) Phantoms (1998) … Distributor A Price Above Rubies (1998) … Distributor Jerry and Tom (1998) … Distributor Next Stop Wonderland (1998) … Distributor Smoke Signals (1998) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) The Harmonists (1997) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Jackie Brown (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) Life Is Beautiful (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Scream 2 (1997) … Distributor (USA) Good Will Hunting (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) “The Phoenix and the Carpet” (1997) … Distributor (1976) (USA) (TV) The Woodlanders (1997) … Distributor (USA) My Son the Fanatic (1997) … Distributor (1999) (USA) Firelight (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) Hav Plenty (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) Artemisia (1997) … Distributor (video) The Big One (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) Full Tilt Boogie (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) The Wings of the Dove (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) Children of Heaven (1997) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (subtitled) Mimic (1997) … Distributor Office Killer (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) Cop Land (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) Her Majesty, Mrs. Brown (1997) … Distributor Princess Mononoke (1997) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (all media) (dubbed) The Rage (1997) … Distributor Robinson Crusoe (1997) … Distributor Squeeze (1997) … Distributor She’s So Lovely (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) The Truce (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) (dubbed) Welcome to Sarajevo (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) Four Days in September (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (subtitled) The Castle (1997) … Distributor (1999) (USA) Swing Blade (1997) … Distributor (2002) (worldwide) (DVD) Little City (1997) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) Rhyme & Reason (1997) … Distributor Nirvana (1997) … Distributor Chasing Amy (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) Epsilon (1997) … Distributor Heaven (1997) … Distributor The House of Yes (1997) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) Beyond Silence (1996) … Distributor (1998) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Marvin’s Room (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) Scream (1996/I) … Distributor (USA) (video) Victory (1996) … Distributor (USA) Everyone Says I Love You (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) The Last of the High Kings (1996) … Distributor How the Toys Saved Christmas (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (all media) (dubbed) The English Patient (1996) … Distributor (1996) (worldwide) (theatrical) Brassed Off (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) The Substance of Fire (1996) … Distributor Albino Alligator (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA), Distributor (USA) (VHS) Curdled (1996) … Distributor Unhook the Stars (1996) … Distributor Swingers (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) Sling Blade (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) The Crow: City of Angels (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) Basquiat (1996) … Distributor Children of the Revolution (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) Emma (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) Hard Core Logo (1996) … Distributor Microcosmos (1996) … Distributor (USA) (dubbed) Love Serenade (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) Kolya (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (subtitled) Feng yue (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (subtitled) Ridicule (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) The Pallbearer (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) Cosi (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) Flirting with Disaster (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) Trainspotting (1996) … Distributor Beautiful Girls (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) Shall We Dance? (1996) … Distributor (1997) (USA) (theatrical) (cut version) Jane Eyre (1996) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) … Distributor Citizen Ruth (1996) … Distributor (video) Walking and Talking (1996) … Distributor Restoration (1995) … Distributor (1995-1996) (USA) (theatrical) Boca a boca (1995) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (subtitled) Two Bits (1995) … Distributor Billy’s Holiday (1995) … Distributor The Star Maker (1995) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (subtitled) The Horseman on the Roof (1995) … Distributor (USA) (theatrical) Four Rooms (1995) … Distributor (also video) Cry, the Beloved Country (1995) … Distributor The Journey of August King (1995) … Distributor Mighty Aphrodite (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) A Month by the Lake (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) The Crossing Guard (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) The Shooter (1995) … Distributor Lie Down with Dogs (1995) … Distributor The Crude Oasis (1995) … Distributor Smoke (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) Dead Man (1995) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese Through American Movies (1995) (TV) … Distributor (1998) (USA) Georgia (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) Best of the Best 3: No Turning Back (1995) … Distributor (video) Gordy (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) The Prophecy (1995) … Distributor Blue in the Face (1995) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) Grateful Dead (1995) … Distributor Small Wonders (1995) … Distributor (1996) (USA) Unzipped (1995) … Distributor Prêt-à-Porter (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) Fist of Legend (1994) … Distributor Highlander: The Final Dimension (1994) … Distributor (video) Camilla (1994) … Distributor Country Life (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) The Neverending Story III (1994) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) (dubbed) Of Love and Shadows (1994) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (dubbed) Loaded (1994) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) Bullets Over Broadway (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) Muriel’s Wedding (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) Priest (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) Captives (1994) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) Men of War (1994) … Distributor Heavenly Creatures (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) Il Postino: The Postman (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (VHS) (subtitled), Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Chungking Express (1994) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Picture Bride (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) Pulp Fiction (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) The Glass Shield (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) Through the Olive Trees (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (subtitled) Three colours: Red (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Grosse fatigue (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (subtitled) Exotica (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) Queen Margot (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) (edited) The Crow (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) The Road Killers (1994) … Distributor Tom & Viv (1994) … Distributor (USA) Strawberry and Chocolate (1994) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) The Legend of Drunken Master (1994) … Distributor Three colours: White (1994) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled) A Century of Cinema (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (all media) Clerks. (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) Fresh (1994) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) Little Buddha (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA) Desperate Remedies (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA) Sirens (1993) … Distributor The House of the Spirits (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) The Advocate (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA) The Innocent (1993) … Distributor (1995) (USA) À la mode (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (subtitled) “Screen One: Wide-Eyed and Legless (#5.1)” (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) Iron Monkey (1993) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (subtitled) The Snapper (1993) (TV) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) House of Cards (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) Sonatine (1993) … Distributor Gunmen (1993) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (theatrical) The Piano (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) Ruby Cairo (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) The Night We Never Met (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) Map of the Human Heart (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) Benefit of the Doubt (1993) … Distributor Ethan Frome (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) Three colours: Blue (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Farewell My Concubine (1993) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) The Princess and the Cobbler (1993) … Distributor (1995) (USA) (all media) Into the West (1992) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) The Opposite Sex and How to Live with Them (1992) … Distributor Breaking the Rules (1992) … Distributor Io speriamo che me la cavo (1992) … Distributor (1994) (USA) (subtitled) Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1992) … Distributor (1993) (USA) Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (1992) … Distributor (1993) (USA) Passion Fish (1992) … Distributor (video) Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical) The Crying Game (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical) Freddie as F.R.O.7. (1992) … Distributor Dust Devil (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical) Strictly Ballroom (1992) … Distributor (1993) (USA) Incident at Oglala (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical) Like Water for Chocolate (1992) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (subtitled) Enchanted April (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical) The Legend of the Swordsman (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical) The Efficiency Expert (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) Reservoir Dogs (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical) Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (1992) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical) Shuang long hui (1992) … Distributor K2 (1991) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical) Kafka (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical) High Heels (1991) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled) The Lovers on the Bridge (1991) … Distributor Especially on Sunday (1991) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (subtitled) Hear My Song (1991) … Distributor Close to Eden (1991) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (subtitled) Johnny Suede (1991) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical) Prospero’s Books (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical) A Grande Arte (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical) The Pope Must Diet (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical) The Double Life of Veronique (1991) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled) My Daughter’s Keeper (1991) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) Madonna: Truth or Dare (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical) A Rage in Harlem (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical) Delicatessen (1991) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (subtitled) The Miracle (1991) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical) Ambition (1991/I) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical) Operation Condor (1991) … Distributor Mediterraneo (1991) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (subtitled) The King’s Whore (1990) … Distributor (USA) (dubbed) Pastime (1990) … Distributor Mr. & Mrs. Bridge (1990) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical) American Dream (1990) … Distributor (1992) (USA) (theatrical) The Grifters (1990) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical) The Long Walk Home (1990) … Distributor Everybody’s Fine (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (subtitled) Dancin’ Thru the Dark (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical) Reise der Hoffnung (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (subtitled) Crossing the Line (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical) “Screenplay: Antonia and Jane (#5.2)” (1990) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical) Ju Dou (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (subtitled) The Krays (1990) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical) The Reflecting Skin (1990) … Distributor (1991) (USA) (theatrical) The Nasty Girl (1990) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled) Strike It Rich (1990) … Distributor Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1990) … Distributor (USA) (subtitled) Black Rainbow (1989) … Distributor My Left Foot (1989) … Distributor (1989) (USA) (theatrical) The Cook the Thief His Wife & Her Lover (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA) The Lemon Sisters (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical) Strapless (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA) The Unbelievable Truth (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical) Mama, There’s a Man in Your Bed (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Scandal (1989) … Distributor (1989) (USA) (theatrical) The Tall Guy (1989) … Distributor (1990) (USA) Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) … Distributor Bye bye chaperon rouge (1989) … Distributor (1989) (USA) (theatrical) The Girl in a Swing (1988) … Distributor The Little Thief (1988) … Distributor (1989) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Dakota (1988) … Distributor Cinema Paradiso (1988) … Distributor (1990) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled), Distributor (2002) (USA) (theatrical) (re-release) (director’s cut) Murder One (1988) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (theatrical) The Thin Blue Line (1988) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (theatrical) Blood Relations (1988) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (theatrical) Going Undercover (1988) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (theatrical) Gandahar (1988) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (dubbed) The Magic Snowman (1987/I) … Distributor Pelle the Conqueror (1987) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (subtitled) Caribe (1987) … Distributor (1988) (USA) Crazy Moon (1987) … Distributor (1987) (USA) Rampage (1987) … Distributor (1992) (USA) Aria (1987) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (theatrical) Mio in the Land of Faraway (1987) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (dubbed) I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing (1987) … Distributor (1987) (USA) (theatrical) Ghost Fever (1987) … Distributor (1987) (USA) (theatrical) The Grand Highway (1987) … Distributor (1988) (USA) (subtitled) The Gnomes’ Great Adventure (1987) … Distributor Working Girls (1986) … Distributor The American Way (1986) … Distributor (1988) (USA) The Quest (1986) … Distributor (1986) (USA) (theatrical) Crossover Dreams (1985) … Distributor (1985) (USA) (theatrical) Tro, håb og kærlighed (1984) … Distributor (1986) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Downstream (1984) … Distributor (1987) (USA) The Secret Policeman’s Private Parts (1984) … Distributor Eréndira (1983) … Distributor (1984) (USA) (theatrical) (subtitled) Edith and Marcel (1983) … Distributor (1984) (USA) (subtitled) Rock for Kampughea (1983) (TV) … Distributor (1983) (USA) The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball (1982) … Distributor Spaced Out (1981) … Distributor (1981) (USA) Rockshow (1980) … Distributor (1980) (USA) Savage Hunt (1980) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) (as “The Savage Hunt”) The Secret Policeman’s Ball (1979) … Distributor (1981) (USA) (theatrical) Apocalypse Now (1979) … Distributor (2001) (USA) (theatrical) (re-release) Concorde Affaire ’79 (1979) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) (as “The Concorde Affair”) Emanuelle and the Erotic Nights (1978) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) Giant of the 20th Century (1977) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) (as “Yeti”) Emmanuelle 3 (1977) … Distributor (1980) (USA) (theatrical) (dubbed) Oedipus orca (1977) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) Ready for Anything (1977) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) The Genesis Concert Movie (1977) … Distributor (1978) (USA) (theatrical) White Rock (1977) … Distributor (1978) (USA) (theatrical) I’m Not Feeling Myself Tonight (1976) … Distributor (1982) (USA) (all media) Lovebox (1976) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (theatrical) La orca (1976) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) Can I Keep It Up for a Week? (1975) … Distributor (1983) (USA) Sex Through the Ages (1974) … Distributor (1982) (USA) (all media) The Black Decameron (1972) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) The Last Decameron: Adultery in 7 Easy Lessons (1972) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) Ivanhoe, the Norman Swordsman (1972) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) Nights and Loves of Don Juan (1971) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) Summer Love (1970) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) (as “Le Mans, Short Cut to Hell”) Buffalo Bill (1965) … Distributor (1983) (USA) (all media) A Hard Day’s Night (1964) … Distributor (1999) (USA) (theatrical) (re-release) El Cid (1961) … Distributor (1993) (USA) (theatrical) (re-release) Purple Noon (1960) … Distributor (1996) (USA) (theatrical) (re-release) (subtitled) The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1956) … Distributor (2003) (USA) (VHS)

