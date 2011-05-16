The 10 Miramax Movies You'll Want To Add To Your Netflix Instant Queue Right Now

Netflix just agreed to pay Miramax more than $100 million to stream some of its movies over the next five years.
Miramax CEO Mike Lang tells PaidContent that not all of the studio’s movies will be available on Netflix all the time.
“We worked with them to have resting periods where titles are not up all the time, (for instance) resting around blu-ray releases, our partnership with Lionsgate.”
That said, we’re already chomping at the bit to add the following movies to our instant queue:
- The English Patient
- Shakespeare in Love
- Pulp Fiction
- There Will Be Blood
- Scream
- Life is Beautiful
- Good Will Hunting
- Talented Mr. Ripley
- Trainspotting
- Sex, Lies, And Videotape
