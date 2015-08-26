The $10 million rebranding of Australia's border force is its 10th change since World War II

Image: Australian Border Force.

Rebranding Australia’s border protection unit has cost the government about $10 million. It’s the 10th branding overhaul it’s had since World War II.

The new Australian Border Force have spiffy new military-style uniforms and are surrounded by thousands of new signs across the country’s airports, sea ports and detention centres.

According to Fairfax Media, $6.3 million was spent on new uniforms, name badges and safety helmets for 4500 border officials. An additional $3.5 million was spent on marketing collateral, including signage on 300 vehicles, boats, helicopters and planes. Even date stamps had to be replaced.

A department spokeswoman says the money came from its existing budget and taxpayers weren’t changed any extra expense.

Since 1945, the Immigration Department has had several aliases, including the Department of Immigration and Ethnic Affairs, the Department of Labour and Immigration, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship and the Department of Immigration and Multicultural Affairs.

Customs has also been renamed a few times, including the Australian Customs Service and the Australian Customs and Border Protection Service.

Both have now been consolidated into one function which the government has said would save hundreds of millions of dollars.

