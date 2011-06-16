The 10 Cities Still Getting Killed By Foreclosures

Mamta Badkar
foreclosure map

Photo: RealtyTrac

Foreclosure activity is slowing, but still, one in every 605 housing units received foreclosure filing in the month of May according to a new report by RealtyTrac.We decided to look at the 10 metro areas that have the highest foreclosure rate, most of which are from the sun belt.

All of the top 10 metro areas are from California, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada.

#10 Merced, California

1 in every 193 housing units received a foreclosure filing

Source: RealtyTrac

#9 Flint, Michigan

1 in every 182 housing units received a foreclosure filing

Source: RealtyTrac

#8 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

1 in every 169 housing units received a foreclosure filing

Source: RealtyTrac

#7 Bakersfield, California

1 in every 169 housing units received a foreclosure filing

Source: RealtyTrac

#6 Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

1 in every 165 housing units received a foreclosure filing

Source: RealtyTrac

#5 Reno-Sparks, Nevada

1 in every 158 housing units received a foreclosure filing

Source: RealtyTrac

#4 Modesto, California

1 in every 154 housing units received a foreclosure filing

Source: RealtyTrac

#3 Vallejo-Fairfield, California

1 in every 140 housing units received a foreclosure filing

Source: RealtyTrac

#2 Stockton, California

1 in every 139 housing units received a foreclosure filing

Source: RealtyTrac

#1 Las Vegas, Nevada

1 in every 89 housing units received a foreclosure filing

Source: RealtyTrac

Now see why the housing crisis is so bad...

Harvard University: These Are The Fundamental Reasons Behind The Neverending Housing Crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.