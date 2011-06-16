The 10 Cities Still Getting Killed By Foreclosures

Photo: RealtyTrac

Foreclosure activity is slowing, but still, one in every 605 housing units received foreclosure filing in the month of May according to a new report by RealtyTrac.We decided to look at the 10 metro areas that have the highest foreclosure rate, most of which are from the sun belt.



All of the top 10 metro areas are from California, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada.

