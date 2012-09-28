The 10 Majors That Pay The Most After Graduation

Photo: flickr/johncohen

If you want to make the big bucks after college, you should study engineering.It’ll likely land you a job that pays more than $100,000 by your mid-career, according to PayScale’s recently released College Salary Report.



The report includes 130 majors which makes up 80 per cent of all enrolled bachelor’s degree candidates in the U.S.

The results show that engineering is currently the highest paying college major in America, although there are different specialisations. Other majors that made the list are mathematics, statistics and computer science.

Here are the top 10 majors (six are engineering) that made the list, accompanied by average mid-career salaries that these professionals make:

Petroleum Engineering—$163,000 Aerospace Engineering—$118,000 Actuarial Mathematics—$112,000 Chemical Engineering—111,000 Nuclear Engineering—107,000 Electrical Engineering—$106,000 Computer Engineering—$105,000 Applied Mathematics—$102,000 Computer Science—105,000 Statistics—$99,500

“There is a really wide range not only in the pay you can get in any given major and a given school but also in the meaning of the major,” Katie Bardaro, lead economist on the survey, tells us. “For you, meaning might be important and there’s plenty of options for people that fall into each group.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.