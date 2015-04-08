The 10 least happy metro areas in America

Researchers have found that your level of well-being is closely correlated with where you live.

After interviewing 177,000 Americans from the 100 most populous communities in the US, researchers at Gallup concluded that residents living in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area of Northeast Ohio are highly unsatisfied with how well their community serves their social, financial, and physical needs.

Five of the 10 least-satisfied communities are in Ohio. Also ranking in the bottom 10 are the communities of Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, New Haven-Milford, and Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville.

The ranking reflects residents’ responses to survey questions asking how well their communities fulfilled their financial, emotional, social, safety, and physical needs. Residents were also asked to describe how their community had strengthened or diminished their sense of purpose.

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman has the lowest well-being in two elements, with its residents feeling they lack both purpose and social well-being, according to the report.

Residents of the communities with the lowest well-being are 68% more likely to smoke and 58% more likely not to feel pride in their community.

Residents of high well-being communities, on the other hand, are 12% more likely to learn new and interesting things, 6% more likely to get positive energy from family and friends, 16% less likely to worry about money, and 25% less likely to suffer from depression over their lifetime, according to the report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.