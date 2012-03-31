The 10 Least Expensive Cars To Insure For Teens

Photo: YouTube/AudiofAmerica

Teens that want to drive have only one concern when they get a driver’s licence: hitting the road in their own car.For parents, the concerns are much wider ranging than that. The cars need to be safe to drive while also being easy on the wallet from an insurance perspective. With the rough economy, it is getting tougher for parents to afford the expense of an additional car.



However, according to carinsurance.com, there are some cars that are still a value proposition.

Cars selected needed to be on the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s 2008 Top Safety Picks list. Cars on the list are selling for around $15,000 or less, get good gas mileage, and are shown to have good reliability.

They then got insurance quotes based on a fictitious family from Washington. When adding a teenager to the plan, rates tended to skyrocket. This is not because of the car chosen, but just because teenagers are a high liability for insurance companies.

But after all their research, these are the 10 least expensive cars to insure for a teen:

2008 Audi A3 – $392 per year 2008 Honda Accord – $408 per year 208 Mercury Sable – $522 per year 2008 Ford Taurus – $534 per year 2008 Subaru Forester – $550 per year 2009 Mercury Milan – $558 per year 2008 Scion xB – $558 per year 208 Nissan Rogue – $580 per year 2009 Honda Civic – $594 per year 2009 Ford Fusion – $596 per year

