NORTH DAKOTA: The Least Energy Efficient State In America

Photo: Texas.713 (thisIsIt2) / Flickr

North Dakota is the worst again, leading a group of states which are heavily invested in coal mining and oil drilling industries.The states that ended up last on this year’s Energy Efficiency Scorecard shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.



The state regulators have probably ignored energy efficiency because of the abundance in fossil fuel resources they have.

Although these states bring up the tail-end of the pack, the scorecard suggests that most have improved their state policies, just not as much as other states.

None of the bottom states have appliance energy efficiency requirements, and most of them have weak or non-existent transportation policies.

#42 South Dakota South Dakota drops three spots to fall into the bottom 10 this year. There are no statewide building codes for energy. However, it does have a new home energy disclosure incentive program. South Dakota also has by far the best Utility Programs among the bottom 10 states. #43 Alabama Alabama is one of this year's most improved states, rising from 49th. One of the state's biggest improvements is adopting tighter building codes in 2011. But Alabama still spends no money on Transportation Policies. State-owned facilities can get an energy efficiency loan. #44 Missouri (tie) Missouri drops one spot to tie for 44th in 2011. Missouri has no statewide building codes, but local areas have their own. Among the bottom states, Missouri spends the highest percentage of state revenues on energy policies. The state does offer tax deductions for home energy efficiency improvements. #44 West Virginia (tie) West Virginia also drops one spot, holding on to its tie with Missouri. Coal mining West Virginia is one of two states that spends no money on Utility Programs. But it does do research and development in manufacturing and industrial energy efficiency. Beginning 2011, the state offers tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. #46 South Carolina South Carolina makes the second biggest drop this year from 40th to 46th. This is the only state in the bottom 10 that received a worse score than last year. The state does have statewide energy building codes, but there is no record of compliance. South Carolina also offers tax credit for new energy-efficient homes. #47 Oklahoma Oklahoma dropped four spots from last year. Oil plentiful Oklahoma just implemented efficiency program portfolios, so it is expecting to improve in next year's rankings. The state also offers tax credits for electric vehicles through 2015. #48 Kansas Kansas fell two spots in this year's rankings. Among the bottom 10, Kansas spends the least per capita on state programs--$1.90. Only West Virginia spends less--$0.00. There are also no Transportation policies. Kansas does have an energy efficiency program for schools though. #49 Mississippi Mississippi rose one spot this year. One of the poorest states, Mississippi has no state building codes for energy. It also spends the second least on Transportation Policies. The state has begun work on drafting statewide building codes. #50 Wyoming Wyoming drops two spots this year. Wyoming received a score of zero in 4 out of 6 categories which were assessed. Wyoming has plentiful coal, natural gas, and crude oil resources. Wyoming has voluntary building codes based on documents from 1989. #51 North Dakota North Dakota remains in last place again, despite improving their score. The oil booming state has the worst overall State Government Initiatives and no Utility Programs or Policies. The state removed old building codes, and now only has the authority to make recommendations that may include energy. But the oil boom has its perks WANT A JOB? Get Yourself To North Dakota >

