The 10 Least 'American' Cars From Detroit's Major Automakers

In the era of globalization, buying cars that wear Ford, GM or Chrysler badges no longer guarantees car shoppers an American product.
According to recently released rankings from American University’s Kogod School of Business, some models sold by America’s most iconic brands are less “made in America” than many of their Japanese and German counterparts.
The rankings considered data including where an automaker is headquartered and where it assembles its vehicles, produces parts, and conducts research and development.
They also evaluated the final destination of an automaker’s profits. The report argues “the true impact of these [design and manufacturing] activities [by foreign automakers] on the U.S. economy is reduced by the repatriation of profits back to the automaker’s home country.” Everything that’s done in the U.S. earns points, scored out of 100.
According to Kogod, the most “American” cars in the world are Ford’s F-Series pickup and Chevrolet’s Corvette, each with a domestic content score of 87.5 out of 100.
The same rankings also concluded that the most “made in America” of the foreign -randed cars are three Hondas and a pair of Toyotas that scored 78.5 out of 100.
But many cars carrying American badges scored far lower than some foreign competitors.
This is because Detroit’s big three all operate extensive design, development, and manufacturing facilities around the world, including plants in Australia, China, Thailand, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, Belgium, and Spain. Most of the time, vehicles designed and built overseas are sold abroad, but occasionally they do make their way to our shores.
Domestic content score (Out of 100): 37
Assembly location: Changwon, South Korea
Why it's on the list: The Spark EV, along with GM's Gamma II small car platform, is a product of GM Korea. Formerly known as Daewoo, GM Korea operates three assembly facilities capable of producing 860,000 cars a year.
The domestic content score is a ranking system developed by the Kogod School of Business to measure the amount of U.S. based business and manufacturing activity for each car.
Domestic content score (Out of 100): 36
Assembly location: Bupyeong, South Korea
Why it's on the list: The Encore sub-compact SUV, along with its mechanical twin the Opel Mokka, is a joint product of GM Korea and the company's German Opel division.
Domestic content score: 34
Assembly location: Hermosillo, Mexico
Why it's on the list: The Fusion and Fusion HEV are both assembled alongside the Lincoln MKZ at Ford's 1.6 million square foot Hermosillo plant.
Domestic content score (Out of 100): 25.5
Assembly location: Ramos Azripe, Mexico
Why it's on the list: The SRX, built on GM's Theta Premium platform, is assembled in GM's Ramos Azripe plant alongside platform mate the Chevrolet Captiva Sport.
Domestic content score (Out of 100): 22
Assembly location: Cuautitlan, Mexico
Why it's on the list: The Ford Fiesta sub-compact is assembled in plants on four continents around the world. Most U.S.-bound Fiestas will come from Ford's Cuautitlan Plant.
Domestic content score (Out of 100): 16
Assembly location: Changwon, South Korea
Why it's on the list: The conventional Chevy Spark is built alongside its EV sibling at GM Korea's Changwon plant. The EV VERSION has a higher domestic content score mainly due to its need for an American-made battery pack and drive unit.
Domestic content score (Out of 100): 15.5
Assembly location: Elizabeth, Australia
Why it's on the list: The Chevrolet Caprice, sold in North America almost exclusively to government and law enforcement agencies, is a re-badged version of the Holden Caprice sold in Australia. Holden, GM's Aussie subsidiary, also sells the Caprice in China as the Buick Park Avenue.
Domestic content score (Out of 100): 15.5
Assembly location: Elizabeth, Australia
Why it's on the list: The SS, like the now defunct Pontiac G8, is a re-badged version of Holden's hotrod Commodore SS. The car will continue to be produced at Holden's Elizabeth Assembly Plant near Adelaide until GM shutters its Australia assembly operations in 2017. Along with the Chevrolet Camaro and Caprice, the SS rides of GM's Zeta or Global Rear-wheel drive automotive platform.
Domestic content score (Out of 100): 14.5
Assembly location: Kocaeli, Turkey
Why it's on the list: The Ford Transit Connect is a compact cargo van built at the automaker's Otosan Plant in Turkey. All Transit Connect's are imported to America as passenger vans to avoid a 21% imported tax. The vehicles then have their interiors ripped out and are converted to carry cargo.
