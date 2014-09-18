The 10 Largest US Internet IPOs Of All Time

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The NYSE is one of the largest stock exchanges in the world.

While there’s been some concerns of a tech bubble lately, most internet companies (like social media, e-commerce, or search engines) have done extremely well in recent years.

The Chinese internet giant Alibaba would be the latest company to join that list.

Alibaba is set to go public on Friday, when it’s expected to raise over $US21 billion in what could be the largest tech IPO of all time.

Here are the 10 internet-based companies that have raised record-high levels of funding by going public.

(Source:

Renaissance Capital)

