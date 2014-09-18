The 10 Largest US Internet IPOs Of All Time

While there’s been some concerns of a tech bubble lately, most internet companies (like social media, e-commerce, or search engines) have done extremely well in recent years.
The Chinese internet giant Alibaba would be the latest company to join that list.
Alibaba is set to go public on Friday, when it’s expected to raise over $US21 billion in what could be the largest tech IPO of all time.
Here are the 10 internet-based companies that have raised record-high levels of funding by going public.
IPO year: 2011
IPO size: $US743 million
Revenue (2013): $156.7 million
Net income (2013): $US63.6 million
Market cap: $US1.21 billion (as of Sept. 17, 2014)
What it does: Renren is the company that owns Renren.com, China's largest social networking site that's often referred to as the 'Facebook of China.' It also owns Renren Games, Nuomi.com (social commerce site), and Jingwei.com (LinkedIn-clone).
IPO year: 2007
IPO size: $US887 million
Revenue (2013): $99.9 million
Net income (2013): $US33.6 million
Market cap: N/A (it went private in July 2014)
What it does: Giant is a leading Chinese online video game company that listed on the NYSE in 2007, before going back to private ownership in 2014. It makes most of its money by selling in-game virtual goods.
IPO year: 2011
IPO size: $US1 billion
Revenue (2013): $873 million
Net loss (2013): $US36.9 million
Market cap: $US2.71 billion (as of Sept. 17, 2014)
What it does: Zynga is one of the most popular social game producers founded in 2007. Its top franchises include 'FarmVille,' 'Zynga Poker,' and 'Words with Friends.' More than 400 million people have played 'FarmVille,' according to its site.
IPO year: 2009
IPO size: $US1.04 billion
Revenue (2013): $US717 million
Net income (2013): $US262.3 million
Market cap: $US1.7 billion (as of Sept. 17, 2014)
What it does: Shanda is a Chinese online game developer, operator, and publisher that was founded in 2001. As of March 2014, it offered 38 massively multiplayer online games and 25 mobile games.
IPO year: 1999
IPO size: $US1.08 billion
Revenue (2013): N/A
Net income (2013): N/A
Market cap: N/A (no longer standalone company)
What it does: Infonet was one of the world's largest voice and data communications services with over 1,000 clients worldwide. It was acquired by BT in 2005 for roughly $US965 million, and is no longer a standalone company.
IPO year: 2011
IPO size: $US1.3 billion
Revenue (2013): $US1.20 billion
Net income (2013): $US410 million
Market cap: $US9.54 billion (as of Sept. 17, 2014)
What it does: Yandex runs the largest search engine in Russia, with over 60% of marketshare. It offers other services such as Yandex News, Yandex Market, and Yandex Mail as well. The company is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.
IPO year: 2004
IPO size: $US1.6 billion
Revenue (2013): $US59.8 billion
Net income (2013): $US12.9 billion
Market cap: $US395.3 billion
What it does: Google offers many different internet-based services, from search and online advertising to cloud computing and software. Most of its revenue comes from advertising, but it has so much influence all over the web that it's considered one of the most powerful companies in the world.
IPO year: 2014
IPO size: $US1.78 billion
Revenue (2013): $11.5 billion
Net loss (2013): $US8.24 million
Market cap: $US33.80 billion (as of Sept. 17, 2014)
What it does: JD.com is a Chinese online retailer that was founded in 1998. It had 47.4 million active customer accounts and 323.3 million orders in 2013, accounting for roughly 54% of market share in China, according to its site. It also launched an English site in 2012.
IPO year: 2013
IPO size: $US1.82 billion
Revenue (2013): $US664.9 million
Net loss (2013): $US645.3 million
Market cap: $US30.76 billion (as of Sept. 17, 2014)
What it does: Twitter is an online social network service where users can send and read 140-character messages. It has 271 million monthly active users and 500 million tweets are sent every day. It also owns Vine, a short-video (6 seconds or less) producing platform, that has 40 million users.
IPO year: 2012
IPO size: $US16.0 billion
Revenue (2013): $US7.87 billion
Net income (2013): $US1.5 billion
Market cap: $US198.72 billion (as of Sept. 17, 2014)
What it does: Facebook is the world's largest social network with 829 million daily active users and 1.32 billion monthly active users. It also owns the messaging app WhatsApp and the virtual reality company Oculus Rift.
Visa: The credit card company went public in 2008, raising $US17.8 billion, which is the largest IPO ever in the US.
GM: The auto company raised $US15.8 billion in 2010, giving the once-bankrupt company the fourth-largest public offering in history.
AT&T: The wireless network company raised $US10.6 billion in 2000, which at the time was a new record.
Deutsche Telekom: The largest telecommunications company in Europe sold roughly a quarter of its shares in Frankfurt, Tokyo, and the US in 1996, which gave them $US13.0 billion.
ENEL SpA: ENEL is an Italian power company that raked in $US16.5 billion from its IPO in 1999. But it was delisted from the NYSE in 2007 because of low trading volumes, and is now only traded in Milan.
