The 10 Most Massive Hedge Funds In The World

Bloomberg Markets Magazine’s most recent issue had a huge feature on global hedge funds. It hasn’t been a pretty year in returns for alternative investment funds, but there were those that shone with high returns.
But, many hedge funds also managed to hold on to investors’ money, despite some infamous redemption figures—John Paulson reportedly had to return over $2.4 billion to investors.
So despite a bad year, hedge funds still hold hundreds of billions of investor money. The largest one in the world (guess which!) manages over $70 billion.
Bloomberg Markets lists the top 20 funds with the most assets under management here, but we’ve pulled the 10 largest global hedge funds with some added details.
Name: BlueCrest Capital Management
Founder: Bill Reeves & Michael Platt
AUM: $25 billion
Strategy: Multi-Strategy
Location: London
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Name: Highbridge Capital Management*
Founders: Glenn Dubin and Henry Swieca
AUM: $26.1 billion
Investment strategy: Multiple strategies including long/short equity and statistical arbitrage
Location: New York
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
*Highbridge is part of JP Morgan Asset Management
Name: Winton Capital Management
Founder: David Harding
AUM: $27 billion
Strategy: Futures, multi-strategy
Location: London
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Name: BlackRock Advisors
Founders: Larry Fink and Robert S. Kapito
AUM: $27.7 billion
Strategy: Multi-strategy
Location: New York
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Name: Paulson & Co.
Founder: John Paulson
AUM: $28 billion
Strategy: Multiple strategies including merger arbitrage and long/short equity
Location: New York
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Name: Och-Ziff Capital management Group
Founder: Daniel Och
AUM: $28.5 billion
Strategy: Multiple strategies including long/short equity, convertible arbitrage, merger arbitrage, etc
Location: New York
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Name: Brevan Howard Asset Management
Founders: Alan Howard and Jean-Philippe Blochet
AUM: $36.6 billion
Strategy: Global macro
Location: London
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Name: JP Morgan Asset Management
Current Head: Mary Erdoes
AUM: $46.6 billion
Strategy: Multi-strategy
Location: New York
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Name: Man Group
Founder: James Man
AUM: $64.5 billion
Strategy: Futures, multi-strategy
Location: London
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
Name: Bridgewater Associates
Founder: Ray Dalio
AUM: $77.6 billion
Strategy: Global macro
Location: Westport, CT
Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine
