The 10 Most Massive Hedge Funds In The World

Bloomberg Markets Magazine’s most recent issue had a huge feature on global hedge funds. It hasn’t been a pretty year in returns for alternative investment funds, but there were those that shone with high returns.



But, many hedge funds also managed to hold on to investors’ money, despite some infamous redemption figures—John Paulson reportedly had to return over $2.4 billion to investors.

So despite a bad year, hedge funds still hold hundreds of billions of investor money. The largest one in the world (guess which!) manages over $70 billion.

Bloomberg Markets lists the top 20 funds with the most assets under management here, but we’ve pulled the 10 largest global hedge funds with some added details.

