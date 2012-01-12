The 10 Most Massive Hedge Funds In The World

Bloomberg Markets Magazine’s most recent issue had a huge feature on global hedge funds. It hasn’t been a pretty year in returns for alternative investment funds, but there were those that shone with high returns.

But, many hedge funds also managed to hold on to investors’ money, despite some infamous redemption figures—John Paulson reportedly had to return over $2.4 billion to investors.

So despite a bad year, hedge funds still hold hundreds of billions of investor money. The largest one in the world (guess which!) manages over $70 billion.

Bloomberg Markets lists the top 20 funds with the most assets under management here, but we’ve pulled the 10 largest global hedge funds with some added details.

#10: BlueCrest Capital Management

Name: BlueCrest Capital Management

Founder: Bill Reeves & Michael Platt

AUM: $25 billion

Strategy: Multi-Strategy

Location: London

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

#9: Highbridge Capital Management

Name: Highbridge Capital Management*

Founders: Glenn Dubin and Henry Swieca

AUM: $26.1 billion

Investment strategy: Multiple strategies including long/short equity and statistical arbitrage

Location: New York

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

*Highbridge is part of JP Morgan Asset Management

#8: Winton Capital Management

Name: Winton Capital Management

Founder: David Harding

AUM: $27 billion

Strategy: Futures, multi-strategy

Location: London

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

#7: BlackRock Advisors

Name: BlackRock Advisors

Founders: Larry Fink and Robert S. Kapito

AUM: $27.7 billion

Strategy: Multi-strategy

Location: New York

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

#6: Paulson & Co.

Name: Paulson & Co.

Founder: John Paulson

AUM: $28 billion

Strategy: Multiple strategies including merger arbitrage and long/short equity

Location: New York

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

#5: Och-Ziff Capital management Group

Name: Och-Ziff Capital management Group

Founder: Daniel Och

AUM: $28.5 billion

Strategy: Multiple strategies including long/short equity, convertible arbitrage, merger arbitrage, etc

Location: New York

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

#4: Brevan Howard Asset Management

Name: Brevan Howard Asset Management

Founders: Alan Howard and Jean-Philippe Blochet

AUM: $36.6 billion

Strategy: Global macro

Location: London

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

#3: JP Morgan Asset Management

Name: JP Morgan Asset Management

Current Head: Mary Erdoes

AUM: $46.6 billion

Strategy: Multi-strategy

Location: New York

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

#2: Man Group

Name: Man Group

Founder: James Man

AUM: $64.5 billion

Strategy: Futures, multi-strategy

Location: London

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

#1: Bridgewater Associates

Name: Bridgewater Associates

Founder: Ray Dalio

AUM: $77.6 billion

Strategy: Global macro

Location: Westport, CT

Source: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

