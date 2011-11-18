The 10 Largest Family Businesses In The U.S.

David and Julia Koch

Photo: ap

Family businesses control a huge part of our economy.In fact, around one-third of all companies in the S&P 500 index are family-controlled, and many are outperforming their competitors.



Texas A&M University took a look at the S&P 500 for a full business cycle, and found that family-owned businesses beat other firms in revenue and employment growth, according to the Small Business Review.

Why? Most family businesses have a longer-term view of investment, they’re more stable, and inspire more trust and commitment in their employees.

The Family Business Magazine recently put out a list of the 100 largest family businesses in the U.S. — including industry giants like Wal-Mart, Koch Industries and Cargill. We’ve highlighted the top 10, which collectively generate $1 trillion in revenue.

