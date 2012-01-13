The 10 Jobs That Will Help You Keep That New Year's Resolution

Photo: Flickr/rudbekia

Everyone wants to lose weight at the beginning of the new year. They crowd gyms and parks in their attempt to shed some excess pounds.But what if the secret to burning more calories was simply to make a career change?



Our friends at Glassdoor looked through more than six million job listings to find the 10 that help people lose the most weight while bringing home a paycheck.

For many of the careers, workers lose weight due to the physically demanding nature of their chosen profession.

Not surprisingly, firefighters and roofers top the list. But some unexpected professions, such as news photographers and nannies, also make an appearance.

