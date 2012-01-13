The 10 Jobs That Will Help You Keep That New Year's Resolution

Photo: Flickr/rudbekia
Everyone wants to lose weight at the beginning of the new year. They crowd gyms and parks in their attempt to shed some excess pounds.But what if the secret to burning more calories was simply to make a career change?
Our friends at Glassdoor looked through more than six million job listings to find the 10 that help people lose the most weight while bringing home a paycheck.
For many of the careers, workers lose weight due to the physically demanding nature of their chosen profession.
Not surprisingly, firefighters and roofers top the list. But some unexpected professions, such as news photographers and nannies, also make an appearance.
Personal trainers are certified through the Aerobics and Fitness Association of America. They study anatomy, nutrition, and motivational skills among others.
In 2008, 261,100 Americans were employed as fitness workers.
Landscaping is 'physically creative work' that demands strength to work with hard materials, plants, and turf, according to Merrist Wood College.
According to JobMonkey.com, more than 1,000,000 work in landscaping, a 'physically demanding, challenging,' job, every year.
Former retail employees bemoan the difficulty of the industry and the marginal compensation.
In 2008, about 4.5 million people worked in retail in America.
Firefighters have to be in tip-top shape to withstand the long shifts, sometimes lasting for 96 hours. Firefighters also have to pass a physical fitness test that measures their ability to carry victims, climb ladders, and fight wild land fires.
The National Fire Protection Association estimated there were 1,103,300 firefighters in America in 2010.
Many nanny hiring agencies require potential care-givers to pass an annual physical, a TB test, and be a non-smoker.
That physical will come in handy when the nanny starts chasing toddlers around the house all day.
About 1.3 million child care workers were employed in 2008 in the United States.
Tour guides are required to sit or stand for long periods of time, use their stomach and back muscles to support their bodies all day, and perform a myriad of other actions without losing their breath.
About 40,000 people work as tour guides in America.
Photographers are the epitome in stamina, often carrying heavy equipment to multiple assignments.
In 2008, there were about 152,000 photographers employed in the United States.
Roofers lift heavy building materials, climb steep surfaces, and are constantly bending and moving. Plus, they spend all day on the roof, without much regard to the weather.
There were about 148,900 roofers employed in the United States in 2008.
Furniture store Raymour & Flanigan expects its furniture delivery drivers to wrap, pack, and load furniture, as well as lift furniture that might weigh more than 100 pounds and assemble the furniture.
There were about 3.2 million Americans employed as delivery drivers in 2008.
Parking attendants are constantly running to and from cars, as well as standing for hours at a time.
Around 124,590 parking lot attendants were employed in 2010 in America.
