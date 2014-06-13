The 10 Hottest Players In The World Cup

With the World Cup underway there are a lot of people around the world who are very excited.
These people have been waiting for this solid month of soccer, or “football”, as I’m told it’s called by real punters, for four years.
But for the other portion of people who aren’t that interested but won’t be able to avoid all the soccer hype, there’s one reason to sit glued to the television at some ungodly hour in the morning: Some of the players are quite easy on the eye.
Yep, there’s a big pool of hot soccer players.
Here is a sample of some of the hottest players we’ve stumbled across, and by all means, if there’s anyone you’d like to see added to the list, let us know in the comments below.
