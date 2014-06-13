The 10 Hottest Players In The World Cup

Alex Heber

With the World Cup underway there are a lot of people around the world who are very excited.

These people have been waiting for this solid month of soccer, or “football”, as I’m told it’s called by real punters, for four years.

But for the other portion of people who aren’t that interested but won’t be able to avoid all the soccer hype, there’s one reason to sit glued to the television at some ungodly hour in the morning: Some of the players are quite easy on the eye.

Yep, there’s a big pool of hot soccer players.

Here is a sample of some of the hottest players we’ve stumbled across, and by all means, if there’s anyone you’d like to see added to the list, let us know in the comments below.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Getty Images

Alexis Sánchez, Chile

David Ramos/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud, France

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Ciro Immobile, Italy

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Luke Shaw, England

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jozy Altidore, USA

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Mathew Leckie, Australia

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Rafa Marquez, Mexico

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Givanildo 'Hulk' Vieira de Souza, Brazil

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos, Spain

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.