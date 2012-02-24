The 10 Hottest New York Neighborhoods In 2012

While most of downtown Brooklyn has already seen new development and price jumps, a good value can still be had in Bushwick.

Williamsburg became hot because is was a short ride on the L to the East Village, and the same logic applies to Bushwick's close proximity to Williamsburg, which has become the new epicentre of cool.

With it's close proximity to Williamsburg and easy subway connections for commuters, Bushwick is well on its way to being the next big thing.