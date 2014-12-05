The 10 Hottest Jobs In Healthcare For 2015

If you’re looking for a new job and want to make an impact on the lives of others, you should consider a career in healthcare — one of the fastest-growing industries in the US right now.

According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), an expected 5 million new healthcare jobs will be created by 2022 — and whether you want to work behind the scenes in labs or directly with patients in hospitals, there’s something for everyone.

To help narrow down your options, CareerCast, a career guidance website, recently compiled a list of the hottest heathcare jobs for 2015.

Earlier this year, CareerCast evaluated factors like income, outlook, environmental factors, stress, and physical demands for 200 professions across a wide variety of industries, salary ranges, and skill levels. Using data from the BLS, the Census Bureau, trade associations, and other sources, CareerCast was able to determine the best and worst jobs in the US.

It then sorted the results by industry and pulled the 10 best jobs in healthcare, below:

“Job prospects across the entire healthcare sector are expected to grow through the next decade as more Americans gain access to health insurance and providers add staff to meet the demand,” says Tony Lee, publisher of CareerCast, in a press statement.

Many of the top jobs in healthcare require either an associates or bachelor’s degree, and some, like pharmacist, require residencies and apprenticeships after completing pharmacy school.

