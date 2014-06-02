The 10 Hottest Apps Right Now

This month was crazy in the app world.

Foursquare, the superpopular location-based mobile app, announced that it was splitting its business into two separate mobile products.

And the popular game Dots is getting a sequel. Finally!

The App Store updates with new additions all the time, but these are the 10 apps that people are talking about this month.



​





​



​





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.