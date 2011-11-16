The 10 Hot Indian Startups You Need To Watch

Photo: Flickr

For the past 14 years, India’s economy has been a freight train moving at full speed. Since 1997 the country has averaged 7% GDP growth, lifted millions out of poverty and provided a young generation of entrepreneurs with the chance to do something great.We found some of the brightest startups the world’s second-largest country has to offer. From simplified banking that helps rural communities access money to a platform that streamlines agricultural supply chains, Indian entrepreneurs are taking advantage of their country’s significant growth.



If you are travelling to India and want to check out their very own Silicon Valley, book a trip to Bangalore in the southern region of the country. Until then, check out some of what the country has to offer right on your computer.

**Special thanks to Ashish and his team at Pluggd.in. They do a wonderful job covering India’s technology scene and they were a big help in putting this together**

AdIQuity is a fast growing mobile ad platform Date Founded: April 2011 Founder: Anurag Dod Concept: Mobile advertising platform and exchange Funding: Sequoia Capital Why you should care: The mobile ad platform is doing 2.5 billion impressions per month, as of July 2011. The companies real-time exchange allows for AdIQuity to be the middle man between advertisers and publishers, much like DoubleClick in the U.S. AdIQuity says this is Asia's first RTB (real-time bidding platform) EFarm is modernizing India's vast agricultural sector Date Founded: 2009 Founder: Venkat Subramanian Concept: Supply chain platform Funding: Mumbai Angels Why you should care: Founded in 2009, EFarm is helping to solve many of the logistical issues facing India's agricultural sector. Supply chains and inventories are being made easier to manage and access, using EFarm's platform. More than half of India's working population is in the agricultural sector, according to the CIA World Factbook. Redbus offers bus travel throughout the world's second most populated country Date Founded: August 2006 Founder: Phanindra Sama Concept: Travel booking Funding: Helion Venture Partners Why you should care: With well over 1 billion people inside India, and an emerging middle class, redbus is well positioned to take advantage of easy online travel booking. Its important to note that many of India's most visited cities are frequented more by domestic travellers then by foreign ones. InMobi is a giant in the mobile ad network space Date Founded: 2007 Founder: Naveen Tewari

Concept: Mobile advertising platform

Funding: Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Sherpalo Ventures, and SoftBank Capital

Why you should care: The company has serviced over 60 billion impressions, and reaches over 340 million customers in 165 different countries. InMobi claims to be the largest independent mobile ad network in the world. Recruiterbox makes hiring a lot simpler for small businesses Date Founded: 2008 Founder: Girish Redekar, Raghuveer Kancherla & Raj Sheth

Concept: Application based recruiting service

Funding: Self funded

Why you should care: Small businesses don't have the personel to manage incoming resumes, corresponsdence with prospective employees, and the other rigors involved in the hiring process. Recruiterbox offers an easy to use web based application already given legitimacy through it's use by Groupon China and Levi's India FreshDesk provides small business with an essential tool, customer support Date Founded: 2010

Founder: Girish Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy

Concept: Customer support software

Funding: Self funded

Why you should care: FreshDesk has been able to market itself as an affordable and accessible customer support solution, entering a market that's generally hard to penetrate. The company is still in it's early stages but they've been able to stay afloat and market themselves as a cloud based service, something buyers of support software are moving towards. Amagi is localizing TV ad space Date Founded: 2008

Founder: K.A. Srinivasan, Baskar S. and Srividhya S. Concept: Targeted television advertising

Funding: N.S. Raghavan and Anand Nadathur

Why you should care: Amagi is one of the early players in this underdeveloped market. Predictions of a Rs 50 billion (approximately $993 million USD) market for local television advertising in India by 2015 provides a healthy plate for Amagi to dig into. Mobstac is making mobile content easier to consume Date Founded: 2009 Founder: Sharat Potharaju and Ravi Pratap

Concept: Mobile publishing platform

Funding: Accel Partners and Mumbai Angels Why you should care: MobStac is making content mobile ready, for smartphones and tablets, providing analytics, and access to leading ad markets. The company's tablet platform is currently in beta. Accel Partners just recently invested in the company, as did Mumbai Angels. Both see Mobstac as a global player in getting publisher content mobile ready, without losing any user experience. Eko India provides banking services to millions inside India without a bank account Date Founded: 2007 Founder: Abhishek Sinha and Abhinav Sinha

Concept: Mobile banking

Funding: Creating Investments, 4B Capital, and the Consultative Group To Assist The Poor

Why you should care: With 180,000 users, backing from Indian state owned banks, and a population in need of easy to use banking services, Eko has carved a nice niche for itself in the worlds second largest country. One of Eko's main uses is it's money transfer system, which families use to recieve payments on debts provided to other family members, to pursue a better life in urban areas. Snapdeal has raised $52 million in 2011 alone. Date Founded: February 2010

Founder: Kunal Bahl

Concept: Daily Deals

Funding: Bessemer Venture Partners, IndoUS Venture Partners, and Nexus Venture Partners

Why you should care: Snapdeal is looking to scoop up market share from Groupon India. According to Tech Crunch, the company brought it's user base up to 8 million, from just 1 million, 6 months earlier. In addition to the daily deal offerings, Snapdeal provides product offerings as well. You know you're becoming big when a village renames itself 'Snapdeal.com Nagar', which occured in India following the companys help in building water pumps for the community. Lets move over to Brazil and check out their startup scene Want to check out Brazil's hot startups?

