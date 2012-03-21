The 10 Highest Scoring Performances In NCAA Tournament History

Photo: AP Images

Since 1999, only one player, Gerry McNamara (Syracuse, 2004) has scored as many as 43 points in one NCAA Tournament game. That feat that has only been accomplished 26 times, and just eight of those occurred in the last 30 years (via sportslistoftheday.com).If we go a little higher, we see that the 50-point barrier has only been breached six times in the 74-year history of the men’s tournament. And three of those performances were by the same player.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.