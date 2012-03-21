The 10 Highest Scoring Performances In NCAA Tournament History

Cork Gaines
Austin Carr

Photo: AP Images

Since 1999, only one player, Gerry McNamara (Syracuse, 2004) has scored as many as 43 points in one NCAA Tournament game. That feat that has only been accomplished 26 times, and just eight of those occurred in the last 30 years (via sportslistoftheday.com).If we go a little higher, we see that the 50-point barrier has only been breached six times in the 74-year history of the men’s tournament. And three of those performances were by the same player.

#10 Dave Corzine, DePaul — 46 points

YEAR: 1978

ROUND: Second

OPPONENT: Louisville

#9 Austin Carr, Notre Dame — 47 points

YEAR: 1971

ROUND: Regional third place game

OPPONENT: Houston

#8 Hal Lear, Temple — 48 points

YEAR: 1956

ROUND: Third place game

OPPONENT: Southern Methodist

#7 Elvin Hayes, Houston — 49 points

YEAR: 1968

ROUND: First

OPPONENT: Loyola (Illinois)

#6 David Robinson, Navy — 50 points

YEAR: 1987

ROUND: First

OPPONENT: Michigan

#4 Austin Carr, Notre Dame — 52 points

YEAR: 1971

ROUND: First

OPPONENT: Texas Christian

#4 Austin Carr, Notre Dame — 52 points

YEAR: 1970

ROUND: Second

OPPONENT: Kentucky

#3 Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati — 56 points

YEAR: 1958

ROUND: Regional third place game

OPPONENT: Arkansas

#2 Bill Bradley, Princeton — 58 points

YEAR: 1965

ROUND: Third place game

OPPONENT: Wichita State

#1 Austin Carr, Notre Dame — 61 points

YEAR: 1970

ROUND: First

OPPONENT: Ohio

