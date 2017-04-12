The 10 highest paying jobs in Australia

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

The Australian Tax Office has just released its statistics for the 2014-15 financial year.

The latest report shows the highest average taxable income was $189,293 and is found in the Sydney postcode of 2027, which includes the Sydney suburbs of Darling Point, Edgecliff, HMAS Rushcutters and Point Piper. See the top 10 poscodes here.

Across Australia surgeons top the list of jobs with the highest average taxable income at $377,044, followed by anaesthetists, internal medicine specialists and financial dealers.

Here are the top 10:

Source: ATO

