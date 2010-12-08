Here Are The 10 Highest-Paid Reality Stars

Being a nobody never paid so well. From the Kardashian sisters’ $11 million haul to The Situation’s $3 million payday, The Daily Beast tallies the top earners in reality television.



In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, star Kim Kardashian emerges with severe bruising around her eyes, as if she lost a battle in the boxing ring. Most Hollywood celebrities wouldn’t go in public in such a state, much less cop to getting Botox, but Kim not only receives injections onscreen, she bares the galling results for all her fans.

Few know how to finesse fame better than Kim Kardashian. Like her old sidekick Paris Hilton, she’s a well-bred daughter of the Hollywood Hills famous for, well, who knows really—but Kardashian is on track to be more than this decade’s Hilton.

While Paris’ notoriety centered on stupidity, which she flaunted with such aplomb it was hard to know whether it was a disguise or her actual disposition, Kardashian never appears undone, either physically or professionally. Her talent is maintaining a glamorous sheen while napping or eating a hamburger and her fame hinges on her ability to keep it all together. Of course, her business is a family business, with sisters Kourtney and Khloe as well as her mum, brother, stepfather (former Olympian Bruce Jenner) and stepsisters, all part of the picture—a tight-knit group with a unique shade of wholesomeness.

For that, she earned at least $6 million this year by our calculation—topping The Daily Beast’s inaugural ranking of the top earners in the world of reality television. (For the full rankings, click here.) She has the lower-rent trappings of reality-star fame—quickie endorsement deals and party-hosting gigs and sponsored tweets, but her career also bears the hallmarks of established fame. She has licensed perfumes, appeared on the cover of November’s W magazine, and has a stake in an online shoe venture she co-founded, ShoeDazzle. With her sisters, who are now stars in their own rights, she also has a share of licensed clothing line, K-Dash by Kardashian, and a chain of retail stores.

Endorsement deals and appearance gigs are the best (and fastest) ways to capitalise on the flash-in-the-pan fame inherent to reality television. The Jersey Shore‘s DJ Pauly D became the face of Baskin Robbins this spring, Playmate-turned-TV-mum Kendra Wilkinson endorses nutritional supplement Ab Cuts, and Paul D’s buddy Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino touts everything from pre-workout supplements to vodka. Snooki, yet another Jersey Shore cast member, whose $750,000 in earnings this year failed to get her on our list, recently inked a deal with a Happy Feet slipper company partner on a line of nighttime footwear.

For retailers or manufacturers of licensed products, the concern with reality stars is whether the star will still be famous in a year—the average time it takes for products to land on store shelves. “A celebrity that has become famous because of their talents is in a better position to make demands because, in general, their fame is here to stay,” says Michael Stone, president and CEO of the Beanstalk group, a licensing agency and consultancy. “A retailer may be more willing to take a chance on an [established] celebrity.”

While earning millions, reality-TV stars are supplanting the role of movie stars in some ways. Celebrity weeklies once nursed weekly sale spikes that inevitably occurred when Angelina, Brad and brood appeared on the cover, or the ever-likable Jennifer Aniston. In the first half of the year, the top-selling single issue for Us Weekly featured Jake Pavelka from The Bachelor on the cover, according to data from the Audit Bureau of Circulation. In the same time period, mother-of-eight Kate Gosselin scored the second-highest single issue circulation for OK! Weekly, and the Duggars (parents featured on reality show 19 Kids and Counting) covered the highest single issue of People magazine.

The cultural timing is perfect. Celebrity magazines stripped the glamour from Hollywood celebrity as they cataloged stars taking trips to Starbucks and wrangling their toddlers on the playground, which humanized them to the average reader. “Just Like Us!” has become more than a weekly magazine feature; it’s become a mentality. But whereas the stars of silver screen are reluctant to share their unfiltered personal lives, reality stars are eager to let photographers and camera crews track the minutiae of their lives. And for now, the audience is insatiable.

Many recognised celebrities have turned to reality television to reinvigorate their careers (Bret Michaels), extend their personal brands (Rachel Zoe) or just capitalise on their fame (Donald Trump). But The Daily Beast ranking was ruled by a defining principle: To merit inclusion, the star must derive his/her fame from reality television. And we defined that in the strictest sense: American Idol and other contestant shows weren’t included. This list purely measures those who’ve cashed in on fame, versus talent. Furthermore, we only counted active reality-television stars: those with a show that aired or was in production in 2010. (Sorry, Paris.)

All of our estimates were calculated from dozens of discussions with industry professionals, agents, managers, and publicists, as well as published reports and public financial disclosures. All figures are for calendar year 2010 and designed to be conservative—in other words, some of these characters may have earned even a bit more. Nice work if you can get it.

Lauren Streib is a reporter for The Daily Beast. She was previously a reporter for Forbes.

1. Kim Kardashian Estimated 2010 earnings: $6 million It's hard to avoid a Kim Kardashian sighting, and that's great for her. She pulled in an estimated $6 million this year for shilling everything from cupcake mix to Skechers Shape-ups to Kotex. But much of the Kardashian commerce is a family business; with her sisters she co-owns a line of retail stores, a skincare line, and the K Dash for QVC line, as well as promotions for Quick Trim weight-loss supplements and her licensed line of Beach Bunny Swimwear. She can earn as much as $75,000 in appearance fees and has also snagged a few hundred thousand pretty pennies for her and her sisters' recently released book Kardashian Konfidential, which sold 13,000 copies during its first week on sale, according to Nielsen BookScan. The show that launched half a dozen careers, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, finished its fifth season this year. 2. Lauren Conrad Estimated 2010 earnings: $5 million 'LC' first engrossed a legion of teenagers in 2004 as one of the high-school crew cast in Laguna Beach. She left the beach for L.A. and the cameras followed. Though The Hills capped its last season without her, a show devoted solely to her and her fashion career pursuits is in the works. Her trilogy of young adult books, the most recent of which, Sugar and Spice, was released in October, have sold more than 1 million copies in hardback alone, according to Nielsen BookScan, and her style guide Lauren Conrad Style has sold more than 40,000 copies since its October release. But her biggest business coup is her line for Kohl's, which sold faster than the retailer expected, prompting the national chain to rush the line into all stores a season before planned. 3. Bethenny Frankel Estimated 2010 earnings: $4 million Frankel parlayed her heated tenure as a New York City 'Real Housewife' into her own reality show Bethenny Getting Married, which drew more than twice the viewers of Housewives and will morph into Bethenny Ever After next year. Her top money-making pursuit is selling skinny, though. Her first book, Naturally Thin, sold 180,000 copies in 2009 and the proceeding recipe book The SkinnyGirl Dish sold more than 50,000 copies. Up next? A Place of Yes, an advice book due out next March. Her company's Skinnygirl margarita mix is expanding into a lemonade-iced tea bottled concoction. But she doesn't just tout healthy (she endorses Pepperidge Farm, as well), she has made it part of her on-screen act as a contestant on Skating With the Stars, which premiered in November. 4. Audrina Patridge Estimated 2010 earnings: $3.5 million The 25-year-old got her big break by playing the brunette sidekick to Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag on MTV's The Hills in 2006. While LC left and Montag morphed into a Barbie doppelganger, Patridge built her own following. She inked a deal with reality-television super-producer Mark Burnett that will air next year on VH1 and is the host of the Internet network Yobi.tv. Her face has endorsed Carl's Jr., an honour she shares with Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, and is shilling for Bongo jeans. 5. Kate Gosselin Estimated 2010 earnings: $3.5 million The well-coiffed matriarch has rebounded just fine from her split with lecherous husband Jon Gosselin. Now, the TLC reality show formerly known as Jon & Kate Plus 8 is just Kate Plus 8, and chronicles the mum, Kate, as she raises her clan of eight small children. In addition to her reported $250,000 per episode fee from her own reality show, Gosselin also appeared on ABC's Dancing With the Stars. In addition to her television fees and the occasional speaking engagement, Gosselin also rakes in a hefty sum from her book deals. So far, she's penned four books, including Multiple Blessings, which sold 523,000 copies in 2009, Eight Little Faces, and her latest, I Just Want You to Know: Letters to My Kids on Love, Faith, and Family, which sold just over 10,000 copies in its first two weeks of release back in April. Her upcoming tome, Love Is in the Mix, will hit shelves January 2011 Check out the rest of the top-paid reality TV stars at The Daily Beast.

