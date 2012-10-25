The 10 Highest-Paid Players In This Year's World Series

Photo: ESPN

Despite the success of some small-payroll teams in Major League Baseball this season, the two teams in the World Series are both among the eight teams with the largest payrolls.The Tigers ($132.3 million) and the Giants ($117.6 million) were both well-above the average payroll ($98.0 million) this season. And that means both teams have a handful of players making a lot of money.



On the next few pages, we’ll take a look at the 10 highest-paid players on the two teams combined

