The 10 Highest-Paid Players In This Year's World Series

Photo: ESPN
Despite the success of some small-payroll teams in Major League Baseball this season, the two teams in the World Series are both among the eight teams with the largest payrolls.The Tigers ($132.3 million) and the Giants ($117.6 million) were both well-above the average payroll ($98.0 million) this season. And that means both teams have a handful of players making a lot of money.
On the next few pages, we’ll take a look at the 10 highest-paid players on the two teams combined
Position: Relief Pitcher
Contract: 3 years, $23.0 million
Last year of contract: 2012
2012 stats: 35 saves, 3.78 ERA
Data via Cot's Contracts
Position: 1B
Contract: 2 years, $22 million
Last year of contract: Team Option for 2013
2012 stats: .192, 1 HR, .608 OPS (in 52 games)
Position: Right field
Contract: 1 year, $10.4 million
Last year of contract: Eligible for arbitration in 2013
2012 stats: .253, 24 HR, .743 OPS (with 2 teams)
Position: Catcher/Designated Hitter
Contract: 4 years, $50 million
Last year of contract: 2014
2012 stats: Missed entire season with a knee injury
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 6 years, $127.5 million
Last year of contract: Team option in 2018
2012 stats: 16-5, 2.79 ERA
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 2 years, $40.5 million
Last year of contract: 2013
2012 stats: 10-15, 5.18 ERA
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 7 years, $126 million
Last year of contract: Team option in 2014
2012 stats: 15-8, 4.15 ERA
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 5 years, $80 million
Last year of contract: 2014
2012 stats: 17-8, 2.64 ERA
Position: Third Base
Contract: 8 years, $152.3 million
Last year of contract: 2015
2012 stats: .330, 44 HR, .999 OPS (won triple crown)
Position: First Base
Contract: 9 years, $214 million
Last year of contract: 2020
2012 stats: .313, 30 HR, .940 OPS
