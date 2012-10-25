The 10 Highest-Paid Players In This Year's World Series

Cork Gaines
Prince Fielder

Despite the success of some small-payroll teams in Major League Baseball this season, the two teams in the World Series are both among the eight teams with the largest payrolls.The Tigers ($132.3 million) and the Giants ($117.6 million) were both well-above the average payroll ($98.0 million) this season. And that means both teams have a handful of players making a lot of money.

On the next few pages, we’ll take a look at the 10 highest-paid players on the two teams combined

#10 Jose Valverde, DET ― $9,000,000

Position: Relief Pitcher

Contract: 3 years, $23.0 million

Last year of contract: 2012

2012 stats: 35 saves, 3.78 ERA

#9 Aubrey Huff, SF ― $10,000,000

Position: 1B

Contract: 2 years, $22 million

Last year of contract: Team Option for 2013

2012 stats: .192, 1 HR, .608 OPS (in 52 games)

#8 Hunter Pence, SF ― $10,400,000

Position: Right field

Contract: 1 year, $10.4 million

Last year of contract: Eligible for arbitration in 2013

2012 stats: .253, 24 HR, .743 OPS (with 2 teams)

#7 Victor Martinez, DET ― $13,000,000

Position: Catcher/Designated Hitter

Contract: 4 years, $50 million

Last year of contract: 2014

2012 stats: Missed entire season with a knee injury

#6 Matt Cain, SF ― $15,000,000

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 6 years, $127.5 million

Last year of contract: Team option in 2018

2012 stats: 16-5, 2.79 ERA

#5 Tim Lincecum, SF ― $18,000,000

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 2 years, $40.5 million

Last year of contract: 2013

2012 stats: 10-15, 5.18 ERA

#4 Barry Zito, SF ― $19,000,000

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 7 years, $126 million

Last year of contract: Team option in 2014

2012 stats: 15-8, 4.15 ERA

#3 Justin Verlander, DET ― $20,000,000

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 5 years, $80 million

Last year of contract: 2014

2012 stats: 17-8, 2.64 ERA

#2 Miguel Cabrera, DET ― $21,000,000

Position: Third Base

Contract: 8 years, $152.3 million

Last year of contract: 2015

2012 stats: .330, 44 HR, .999 OPS (won triple crown)

#1 Prince Fielder, DET ― $23,000,000

Position: First Base

Contract: 9 years, $214 million

Last year of contract: 2020

2012 stats: .313, 30 HR, .940 OPS

