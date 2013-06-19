The 10 Highest-Paid Players In The NBA Finals

Thanks to the NBA’s salary cap and a strong desire to take his talents to South Beach, LeBron James is severely underpaid based on his level of production.



But he is not the only one. Tim Duncan took a huge pay cut in order to keep the Spurs’ core players together.

On the next few pages we will take a look at highest-paid players on the Heat and Spurs and how those salaries compare to LeBron and Duncan.

#10 Mario Chalmers — $4.0 Million Team: Miami Heat Position: Point Guard Contract: 2-years, $8 million (the Heat have a $4 million option for next season) Key Stats: Averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 assists per game during the regular season. In the playoffs he is averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 assists per game. #9 Udonis Haslem — $4.1 Million Team: Miami Heat Position: Power Forward Contract: 5 years, $20.3 million (Haslem can opt-out after 2013-14 season) Key Stats: Averaged 3.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and just 18.9 minutes per game during the regular season. In the playoffs he is averaging 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. #8 Boris Diaw — $4.5 Million Team: San Antonio Spurs Position: Power Forward-centre Contract: 2 years, $9.2 million (expires after 2013-14 season) Key Stats: Averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during the regular season. In the playoffs he is averaging 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. #7 Mike Miller — $5.8 Million Team: Miami Heat Position: Shooting Guard Contract: 5 years, $29 million (Miller can opt-out after 2013-14 season) Key Stats: Averaged 4.8 points and 15.3 minutes per game during the regular season. In the playoffs he is averaging 3.3 points and 12.2 minutes per game. #6 Tim Duncan — $9.6 Million Team: San Antonio Spurs Position: Power Forward Contract: 3 years, $30 million (Duncan can opt-out after the 2013-14 season) Key Stats: Averaged 17.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game during the regular season. In the playoffs he is averaging 17.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. #5 Tony Parker — $12.5 Million Team: San Antonio Spurs Position: Point Guard Contract: 4 years, $50 million (expires after the 2014-15 season) Key Stats: Averaged 20.3 points and 7.6 assists per game during the regular season. In the playoffs he is averaging 21.2 points and 7.1 assists per game. #4 Manu Ginobili — $14.1 Million Team: San Antonio Spurs Position: Shooting Guard Contract: 3 years, $38.9 million (Ginobli is a free agent after this season) Key Stats: Averaged 11.8 points and 4.6 assists per game during the regular season. In the playoffs he is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 assists per game. #3 Dwyane Wade — $17.2 Million Team: Miami Heat Position: Shooting Guard Contract: 6 years, 107.2 million (Wade can opt-out after the 2013-14 season) Key Stats: Averaged 21.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game during the regular season. In the playoffs he is averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. #1(tied) LeBron James — $17.5 Million Team: Miami Heat Position: Small Forward Contract: 6 years, $109.8 million (James can opt-out after the 2013-14 season) Key Stats: Averaged 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game during the regular season. In the playoffs he is averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. #1(tied) Chris Bosh — $17.5 Million Team: Miami Heat Position: centre-Power Forward Contract: 6 years, $109.8 million (Bosh can opt-out after the 2013-14 season) Key Stats: Averaged 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during the regular season. In the playoffs he is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Now check out the highest-paid competing for the Stanley Cup The 10 Highest-Paid Players In The NHL Finals

