The 10 Highest Paid Moguls In Hollywood

With a $95 million/year paycheck, Howard Stern only ranks No.7 on Forbes’ list of highest paid celebrities.

Another day, another Forbes list.After ranking the highest paid DJs in the world last week, the publication has now put together a list of the Highest Paid Celebrities in Hollywood.



Oprah Winfrey remains a top contender despite her lack of a daily presence on TV as of late, while big Hollywood directors and producers round out the list.

You thought Tom Cruise was wealthy with his $75 million paycheck this year? Turns out it’s the people behind the scenes who are really making bank in the entertainment ‘biz.

To determine this year’s ranking, Forbes says they considered “who the highest-paid celebrities are, we considered upfront pay, profit participation, residuals, endorsements and advertising work. We talked to manager, agents, lawyers and other in-the-know folks to come up with our estimates. We did not deduct for things like agent fees or the expenses related to being a celebrity.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.