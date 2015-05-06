The top 25 hedge fund managers only took home $11.6 billion in 2014 --  a huge disappointment!

Fred Prouser/Reuters Citadel’s Kenneth Griffin only earned $US1.3 billion last year.

Institutional Investor’s annual hedge fund rich list is out!

Last year, the top 25 hedge fund managers took home $US11.6 billion in pay.

That’s about $US467 million per manager.

That’s an astronomical figure, of course.

But it’s also a pretty disappointing one.

$US11.6 billion for the top 25 managers is about on par with what they made in 2008, in the midst of the financial crisis.

Hedge fund returns were 3.78% last year — their lowest since 2011, according to research firm Preqin. The S&P gained 13.7 per cent, by comparison. Meanwhile, assets under management for many firms have ballooned.

Average earnings for the managers came in at $US467 million, down from $US846 million in 2013, according to the report. Famed activist investor Bill Ackman didn’t even make $US1 billion.

The highest-earning manager, Citadel’s Kenneth Griffin, took home $US1.3 billion. Griffin, who has made the list 13 times but never before topped it, earned most of his profits from equity markets.

Following him were Renaissance Technologies’ James Simons and Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio.

There were some notable names missing from this year’s list because they actually lost money, including Discovery Capital Management’s Rob Citrone, Omega’s Leon Cooperman, Coatue Managmeent’s Philippe Laffont, ESL Investments’ Ed Lampert, and Paulson & Co.’s John Paulson.

Here’s what the top 10 hedge fund managers earned in 2014:

Kenneth Griffin, Citadel ($US1.3 billion) James Simons, Renaissance Technologies ($US1.2 billion) Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates ($US1.1 billion) Bill Ackman, Pershing Square Capital Management ($US950 million) Israel Englander, Millennium Management ($US900 million) Michael Platt, BlueCrest Capital Management ($US800 million) Larry Robbins, Glenview Capital Management ($US570 million) David Shaw, D.E. Shaw Group ($US530 million) O. Andreas Halvorsen, Viking Global Investors ($US450 million) Charles Coleman III, Tiger Global Management ($US425 million)

Read the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.