The 10 Hardest Places To Do Business In The European Union

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

The EU’s leadership has called for a common corporate tax policy throughout Europe.As of now however, there is a variation of more than 40 per cent in how European countries tax corporation’s profit, according to the Doing Business Project from the World Bank Group.



We’ve ranked the 10 countries that take the most of their businesses profits on average and detailed any potential changes these countries might make.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.