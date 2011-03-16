The 20 Happiest, Healthiest States In America

Judith Aquino
When it comes to health and happiness, some states have it in spades, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Based on nationwide surveys conducted from January through December 2010, the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index measures respondents’ overall satisfaction according to categories such as life evaluation, emotional health, physical health, and other areas.

Not surprisingly, happiness seemed to correlate with healthy lifestyles. The happiest states exercise frequently, eat produce regularly, and have low obesity rates.

The scores are calculated on a scale of 0 to 100, where a score of 100 represents ideal well-being.

20. Idaho: Well-Being Index Score 66.9

Other state well-being factors:

58.0% eat produce frequently.

20.7% are uninsured.

54.9% exercise frequently.

25.1% are obese.

19. Iowa: Well-Being Index Score 66.9

Other state well-being factors:

53.8% eat produce frequently.

13.2% are uninsured.

50.9% exercise frequently.

28.2% are obese.

18. California: Well-Being Index Score 67.0

Other state well-being factors:

58.1% eat produce frequently.

21.6% are uninsured.

54.7% exercise frequently.

22.6% are obese.

17. Vermont: Well-Being Index Score 67.1

Other state well-being factors:

63.3% eat produce frequently.

11.0% are uninsured.

58.5% exercise frequently.

23.9% are obese.

16. New Hampshire: Well-Being Index Score 67.2

Other state well-being factors:

60.9% eat produce frequently.

12.4% are uninsured.

54.4% exercise frequently.

26.6% are obese.

15. Kansas: Well-Being Index Score 67.2

Other state well-being factors:

54.9% eat produce frequently.

16.2% are uninsured.

52.1% exercise frequently.

26.9% are obese.

14. Montana: Well-Being Index Score 67.3

Other state well-being factors:

57.8% eat produce frequently.

20.9% are uninsured.

57.0% exercise frequently.

23.3% are obese.

13. Washington: Well-Being Index Score 67.5

Other state well-being factors:

58.1% eat produce frequently.

16.6% are uninsured.

55.1% exercise frequently.

25.0% are obese.

12. Maryland: Well-Being Index Score 67.5

Other state well-being factors:

59.0% eat produce frequently.

11.7% are uninsured.

49.5% exercise frequently.

26.8% are obese.

11. Nebraska: Well-Being Index Score 67.8

Other state well-being factors:

55.0% eat produce frequently.

14.5% are uninsured.

52.5% exercise frequently.

28.5% are obese.

10. Massachusetts: Well-Being Index Score 67.8

Other state well-being factors:

58.6% eat produce frequently.

4.7% are uninsured.

51.9% exercise frequently.

22.5% are obese.

9. Utah: Well-Being Index Score 67.9

Other state well-being factors:

56.8% eat produce frequently.

18.5% are uninsured.

55.1% exercise frequently.

21.9% are obese.

8. Connecticut: Well-Being Index Score 67.9

Other state well-being factors:

58.5% eat produce frequently.

9.9% are uninsured.

49.0% exercise frequently.

23.2% are obese.

7. Colorado: Well-Being Index Score 68.0

Other state well-being factors:

59.1% eat produce frequently.

18.6% are uninsured.

58.0% exercise frequently.

20.0% are obese.

6. South Dakota: Well-Being Index Score 68.0

Other state well-being factors:

55.4% eat produce frequently.

17.6% are uninsured.

59.0% exercise frequently.

29.1% are obese.

5. Minnesota: Well-Being Index Score 68.0

Other state well-being factors:

54.8% eat produce frequently.

10.5% are uninsured.

53.7% exercise frequently.

25.2% are obese.

4. Alaska: Well-Being Index Score 68.3

Other state well-being factors:

58.3% eat produce frequently.

19.4% are uninsured.

59.0% exercise frequently.

27.6% are obese.

3. North Dakota: Well-Being Index Score 68.4

Other state well-being factors:

48.1% eat produce frequently.

14.1% are uninsured.

49.9% exercise frequently.

28.2% are obese.

2. Wyoming: Well-Being Index Score 69.2

Other state well-being factors:

58.6% eat produce frequently

16.1% are uninsured

56.0% exercise frequently

26.1% obese

1. Hawaii: Well-Being Index Score 71.0

Other state well-being factors:

59.3% eat produce frequently.

10.6% are uninsured.

57.6% exercise frequently.

20.4% are obese.

