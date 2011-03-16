The 20 Happiest, Healthiest States In America

When it comes to health and happiness, some states have it in spades, according to a recent Gallup poll.



Based on nationwide surveys conducted from January through December 2010, the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index measures respondents’ overall satisfaction according to categories such as life evaluation, emotional health, physical health, and other areas.

Not surprisingly, happiness seemed to correlate with healthy lifestyles. The happiest states exercise frequently, eat produce regularly, and have low obesity rates.

The scores are calculated on a scale of 0 to 100, where a score of 100 represents ideal well-being.

