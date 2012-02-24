The 10 Greatest Seasons In The History Of The NBA

Photo: AP Images

Earlier this week we took a look at how LeBron James is on pace to have one of the best seasons in the history of the NBA. This raised the debate of who exactly has had the best season ever.Everybody has their favourites. There is Michael Jordan in 1988-89 when he averaged 32.5 points, 8.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds per game. And there is Oscar Robertson, who averaged a triple-double (30.8/12.5/11.4) per game in 1961-62. And both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain had several seasons that were among the best ever.



Again, in an effort to compare players from different eras, and to remove our own personal biases, Let’s take a look at Win Shares, which is “designed to estimate a player’s contribution in terms of wins.” In other words, how valuable was the player’s all-around game to his team.

Keep in mind that Win Shares considers more than just points, assists, and rebounds. It looks at all aspects of a players game and even penalizes players for missed shots and turnovers.

On the next few pages will we rank the 10 best seasons in NBA history based on Win Shares…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.