The 10 Greatest Seasons By Players During The Super Bowl Era

The NFL is probably the league in which it is most difficult to compare the value of individual players from different positions and different teams. However, the folks over Pro-Football-Reference.com have come up with one stat, Approximate Value (AV) that attempts to do just that.

On the next few pages we will take a look at the 10 greatest seasons by offensive players during the Super Bowl era (1966-present), based on AV (total touchdowns were used as a tie-breaker).

As the name suggests, these values are just approximations, so take the exact order with a little grain of salt. However, a strong case can be made that these are the best seasons as a whole…

#10 Marshall Faulk, Rams (2000)

Position: RB

Key stats: 2,189 yards from scrimmage (1,359 rushing, 830 receiving)

Total touchdowns: 26

Approximate Value: 22

#9 Steve Young, 49ers (1993)

Position: QB

Key stats: 4,023 passing yards, 407 yards rushing

Total touchdowns: 31 (29 passing, 2 rushing)

Approximate Value: 23

#8 Aaron Rodgers, Packers (2011)

Position: QB

Key stats: 4,643 yards passing, 257 yards rushing

Total touchdowns: 48 (45 passing, 3 rushing)

Approximate Value: 23

#7 Steve Young, 49ers (1994)

Position: QB

Key stats: 3,969 yards passing, 293 yards rushing

Total touchdowns: 42 (35 passing, 7 rushing)

Approximate Value: 23

#6 Lydell Mitchell, Colts (1976)

Position: RB

Key stats: 1,755 yards from scrimmage (14 games; 1,200 rushing, 555 receiving)

Total touchdowns: 8 (5 rushing, 3 receiving)

Approximate Value: 23

#5 Priest Holmes, Chiefs (2002)

Position: RB

Key stats: 2,287 yards from scrimmage (1,615 rushing, 672 receiving)

Total touchdowns: 24 (21 rushing, 3 receiving)

Approximate Value: 23

#4 Tom Brady, Patriots (2007)

Position: QB

Key stats: 4,806 yards passing, 98 yards rushing

Total touchdowns: 52 (50 passing, 2 rushing)

Approximate Value: 24

#3 Marshall Faulk, Rams (1999)

Position: RB

Key stats: 2,429 yards from scrimmage (1,381 rushing, 1,048 receiving)

Total touchdowns: 12 (7 rushing, 5 receiving)

Approximate Value: 25

#2 O.J. Simpson, Bills (1975)

Position: RB

Key stats: 2,243 yards from scrimmage (14 games; 1,817 rushing, 426 receiving)

Total touchdowns: 23 (16 rushing, 7 receiving)

Approximate Value: 25

#1 LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers (2006)

Position: RB

Key stats: 2,323 yards from scrimmage (1,815 rushing, 508 receiving)

Total touchdowns: 31 (28 rushing, 3 receiving)

Approximate Value: 25

