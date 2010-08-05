The 10 Biggest Millionaire Hot Spots In America

The 2010 Metro Wealth Index from Capgemini came out yesterday. The report ranks American cities in terms of “High Net Worth Individuals,” also known as millionaires.



The big surprise on this list is Detroit, which claims 89,000 millionaires. Add that to a powerful city-wide depression and you’ve got an extreme wealth disparity.

The winner, NYC, comes as no surprise. Now where does Shanghai rank?

