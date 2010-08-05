The 10 Biggest Millionaire Hot Spots In America

The 2010 Metro Wealth Index from Capgemini came out yesterday. The report ranks American cities in terms of “High Net Worth Individuals,” also known as millionaires.
The big surprise on this list is Detroit, which claims 89,000 millionaires. Add that to a powerful city-wide depression and you’ve got an extreme wealth disparity.
The winner, NYC, comes as no surprise. Now where does Shanghai rank?
Residents on the Forbes 400: NONE*
*Forbes may list San Jose residents with San Francisco
Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400
Residents on the Forbes 400: #30 Dan Duncan
Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400
Residents on the Forbes 400: #277 Michael Ilitch & family
Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400
Residents on the Forbes 400: #17 Abigail Johnson
Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400
Residents on the Forbes 400: #11 Larry Page
#220 William Randolph Hearst III
Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400
Residents on the Forbes 400: #97 Theodore Lerner
Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400
Residents on the Forbes 400: #42 Eli Broad
#296 George Randolph Hearst Jr.
Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400
Residents on the Forbes 400: #8 Michael Bloomberg
#52 Samuel I. (Si) Newhouse Jr.
and 30 more on the list...
Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.