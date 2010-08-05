The 10 Biggest Millionaire Hot Spots In America

Gus Lubin
map

The 2010 Metro Wealth Index from Capgemini came out yesterday. The report ranks American cities in terms of “High Net Worth Individuals,” also known as millionaires.

The big surprise on this list is Detroit, which claims 89,000 millionaires. Add that to a powerful city-wide depression and you’ve got an extreme wealth disparity.

The winner, NYC, comes as no surprise. Now where does Shanghai rank?

San Jose -- 86,500 millionaires

Residents on the Forbes 400: NONE*

*Forbes may list San Jose residents with San Francisco

Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400

Houston -- 88,200 millionaires

Residents on the Forbes 400: #30 Dan Duncan

#91 John Arnold

#94 Richard Kinder

#220 Thomas Friedkin

#236 Jeffrey Hildebrand

#236 Joseph Jamail

#326 Robert McNair

#341 Kenneth Adams Jr.

Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400

Detroit -- 89,100 millionaires

Residents on the Forbes 400: #277 Michael Ilitch & family

Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400

Boston -- 102,300 millionaires

Residents on the Forbes 400: #17 Abigail Johnson

#30 Edward C. Johnson III

#158 Amos Hostetter

Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400

Philadelphia -- 104,100 millionaires

Residents on the Forbes 400: #317 Richard Hayne

Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400

San Francisco -- 138,300 millionaires

Residents on the Forbes 400: #11 Larry Page

#85 George Roberts

#97 Riley P. Bechtel

#97 Stephen D. Bechtel Jr.

#118 Ray Dolby

#158 Gordon Getty

#220 William Randolph Hearst III

#236 John Pritzker

#277 James Coulter

#296 Phoebe Hearst Cooke

#296 Donald Fisher

#296 Doris Fisher

#326 John Fisher

#347 Marc Benioff

#347 Robert Fisher

#371 William Fisher

Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400

Washington D.C. -- 152,400 millionaires

Residents on the Forbes 400: #97 Theodore Lerner

#123 Mitchell Rales

#123 Steven Rales

Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400

Chicago -- 198,100 millionaires

Residents on the Forbes 400: #77 Samuel Zell

#94 Ty Warner

#141 Oprah Winfrey

#158 Kenneth Griffin

#196 Thomas Pritzker

#204 Penny Pritzker

#236 Neil Bluhm

#236 Jean (Gigi) Pritzker

#236 James Pritzker

#326 Nicholas Pritzker

#341 Joseph Mansueto

Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400

Los Angeles -- 235,800 millionaires

Residents on the Forbes 400: #42 Eli Broad

#65 Patrick Soon-Shiong

#80 David Murdock

#94 Ronald Burkle

#123 John Tu

#141 William Barron Hilton

#158 Michael Milken

#220 Anthony Pritzker

#230 Charles Munger

#236 Edward Roski Jr.

#277 Alfred Mann

#296 Gary Michelson

#296 David Hearst Jr.

#296 George Randolph Hearst Jr.

#347 Thomas Barrack

Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400

New York -- 667,200 millionaires

Residents on the Forbes 400: #8 Michael Bloomberg

#9 David Koch

#22 Carl Icahn

#23 Ronald Perelman

#33 John Paulson

#37 Rupert Murdoch

#44 Ira Rennert

#50 Stephen Schwarzman

#52 Samuel I. (Si) Newhouse Jr.

#61 Ralph Lauren

#65 Richard LeFrak & family

#65 Daniel Ziff

#65 Dirk Ziff

#65 Robert Ziff

#77 Henry Kravis

#77 Paul Milstein & family

#84 Leonard N. Stern

#85 Bruce Kovner

#97 Leonard Lauder

#110 Stephen Ross

#113 Daniel Och

#118 Joan Tisch

#123 Edgar M. Bronfman

#123 David E. Shaw

#123 Ronald Lauder

and 30 more on the list...

Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index and Forbes 400

Millionaire Cities - Full US Map

Where the millionaires are, coast to coast.

BONUS: Here's where the wealth is moving

Source: 2010 Metro Wealth Index

