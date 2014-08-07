The 10 Friendliest Cities In The US

For the second year in a row, Charleston, South Carolina has taken the top spot on Conde Nast Travellers’ list of thefriendliest cities in the U.S.

Every year, the magazine ranks hotels, cruises, beaches, and cities as part of its Readers’ Choice Survey. The results aren’t scientific (it’s an online survey that anyone can take), but thousands of people participate in the survey each year.

In the survey, “friendliness” is generally measured by how welcome people feel in different cities.

Almost every city that made the “friendliest” list was in the South.

The survey also asked people to rate the unfriendliest cities in the U.S. (unsurprisingly, most were in the Northeast). Both lists are below.

The 10 friendliest cities in the U.S.

10. Asheville, North Carolina (score: 79)

Survey respondents said that Asheville has a “small-town feel” and is filled with friendly and artistic people.

8. Nashville, Tennessee (score: 79.6)

This musical city was regarded as highly entertaining and full of “colourful characters.”

8. Key West, Florida (score: 79.6)

It’s “impossible to be stressed out” in this “pleasant” city.

7. Jackson Hole, Wyoming (score: 80)

This casual yet upscale city is commonly referred to as “eclectic” and “funky” with plenty to do outdoors.

6. Fort Worth, Texas (score: 80.2)

The people here are “welcoming,” “warm,” and have “beautiful manners.”

5. New Orleans, Louisiana (score: 80.4)

City pride abounds in New Orleans, and there’s a ton of great food to boot.

4. Telluride, Colorado (score: 81.3)

This “laid-back” community isn’t crowded or snobby, and the people are “down-to-earth.”

3. San Antonio, Texas (score: 82.2)

The “friendliness of the folks who live here” makes San Antonio a must-visit city.

2. Savannah, Georgia (score: 82.8)

This charming southern city, the oldest in Georgia, makes people feel like they have “stepped back in time.”

1. Charleston, South Carolina (score: 84.3)

This “quaint” city is bursting with “southern hospitality.”

The 10 least friendly cities in the U.S.

10. Miami, Florida (score: 53.4)

This tourist trap of a city has great culture and nightlife, but is “overpriced” and “too trendy.”

9. Wilmington, Delaware (score: 52.8)

Not many people travel here for pleasure, according to the survey. The city has “lots of cows.”

8. The Hamptons, New York (score: 50.6)

This well-to-do summer vacation spot isn’t as bad in the winter, but can be “challenging” during peak season.

7. Los Angeles, California (score: 48.9)

Driving in this city is a nightmare, and people have attitudes, but the weather is nice.

6. Detroit, Michigan (score: 48)

The city is improving, but it has also been called “the armpit of the world” with its crumbling buildings.

5. New Haven, Connecticut (score: 47.2)

This city is worth a visit in the summer, when the snobby Yale students have left.

4. Atlantic City, New Jersey (score: 46.3)

This city isn’t what it used to be, and the shopping, dining, and nightlife isn’t “spectacular.”

3. Hartford, Connecticut (score: 45.5)

It’s good for a business trip, but entertainment is lacking.

2. Oakland, California (score: 40.6)

Be careful where you go in this “rough-around-the-edges” city.

1. Newark, New Jersey (score: 33.5)

This “airport city” has been described as “crowded and overpriced.”

