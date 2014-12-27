The 10 Fattest Countries In The World

The number of overweight and obese people has skyrocketed over the past thirty years, jumping from 857 million in 1980 to more than 2 billion in 2013. That’s approximately a third of the world’s population.
In 2010 alone, between 3 and 4 million people died due to complications from obesity.
While the United States is often pegged as the standard-bearer for overweight populations, there are more than a few countries tracking close behind.
With people in the world becoming more sedentary thanks to desk and computer jobs and more and more gaining access to high calorie, high fat foods like fast food and soda, the obesity epidemic will become a massive public health crisis in the coming decades, unless drastic steps are taken.
A new study out in The Lancet by the Global Burden of Disease has revealed the ten countries with the highest rates of obesity. A few may surprise you.
1. United States
78 million people, or 33% of the adult population.
2. China
46 million people, or 4.4% of the adult population.
3. India
30 million people, or 3.8% of the adult population.
4. Russia
28 million people or 24.1 per cent of the adult population.
5. Brazil
22 million or 16.2 per cent of the adult population.
6. Mexico
20 million or 26.9 per cent of the adult population.
7. Egypt
18 million or 35.9 per cent of the adult population.
8. Germany
16 million or 24.3 per cent of the adult population.
9. Pakistan
14 million or 13.6 per cent of the adult population.
10. Indonesia
11 million or 6.8 per cent of the adult population.
h/t GlobalPost
NOW WATCH: Why You Weigh Less In The Morning Than At Night
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.