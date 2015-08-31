These 10 work apps have gone bonkers in the last few months

There are thousands of cloud apps that can help you do your job better.

Cloud security company Okta works with 4,000 of them, helping big companies manage employee passwords for them.

By analysing the data from its 2,500 enterprise customers in 185 countries, it discovered the 10 apps that are growing the fastest among business users last quarter, from April 2015 to June 2015.

Take a look …

No. 10: GoDaddy, growth rate: 19% GoDaddy GoDaddy is best known for its web hosting services (and for its racy commercials) but it's been coming on strong with other business apps like cloud app hosting services for developers and email marketing tools. No. 9: Smartsheet, growth rate: 19.2% Smartsheet Smartsheet is an online project management tool that uses the familiar 'spreadsheet' format. No. 8: New Relic, growth rate: 20.2% New Relic New Relic is an application performance monitoring tool that developers and IT departments can use to see how the Web apps they built are being used. No. 7: Amazon Web Service, growth rate: 20.3% Amazon Amazon Web Services is a very popular cloud computing service that lets a company hosts their own cloud apps, rent servers and storage to run their bought software, or rent just about every enterprise app available. No. 6: Adobe Creative, growth rate: 20.9% Adobe Adobe Creative is the cloud suite version of Adobe's popular apps Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign. No. 5: Dropbox, growth rate: 21.7% Hollis Johnson / Business Insider Employees want to store their documents online and share them with others that way. Dropbox is increasingly their go-to cloud storage for file sharing, syncing and collaboration. No. 4: Concur, growth rate: 23% SAP Concur Concur is a travel and expense report service that makes it easier to deal with the dreaded task of expense reports. Financial software giant SAP spent $US8.3 billion to buy Concur in 2014. No. 3: SurveyMonkey, growth rate: 23% SurveyMonkey SurveyMonkey lets companies easily run surveys whether they are for marketing or employee satisfaction, etc. It's also increasingly offering data analysis tools that let enterprises compare their survey results with the average responses. SurveyMonkey was also the company of Dave Goldberg, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's husband, before his tragic death in May. No. 2: PagerDuty, growth rate: 25.3% PagerDuty PagerDuty helps automate the tasks of contacting IT professionals during an emergency when things break. No. 1: Slack, growth rate: 50% Slack Slack Slack is a chat app that lets work groups eliminate email and instant messages and collaborate via Slack instead. Its simple design that has just-enough features but not too many has made it one of the fastest growing work apps ever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.