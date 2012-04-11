The 10 Fastest Dying Industries In America

2012 revenue: $3.68 billion



2017 revenue: $3.48 billion

The appliance repair industry has taken a hit since many consumers have opted to buy new household appliances instead of fixing them mostly because the price of household appliances has fallen an annualized rate of 2.4 per cent.

The factor most directly responsible for the industry's downturn however has been the increasing trend among manufacturers to offer warranties on new appliances. Improving appliance technologies have also resulted in lower demand for repair services.

Revenue for the industry has fallen 5.7 per cent per year on average for the last 10 years. Sears Holdings and Best Buy are some of the biggest appliance repair industry players.



Source: IBISWorld