5 Elements Of The Most Effective Business Plans

Whether or not you think they’re a waste of time, most investors are still going to want to see a business plan from you.

In a recent article for Forbes, Martin Zwilling lays out the 10 guidelines for a great business plan that will help establish your direction, guide how you measure your performance as you grow, and, of course, impress potential investors.

In summary, here’s how to make a business plan that’s actually useful:

Define the problem you’re going to solve. Explain how your product works and how it helps your consumers. Describe the current state of your market and industry; make it succinct with great graphics (charts, graphs, etc.). Explain how you will make money. Lay out who your competition is and what advantage you have.

Read the entire article at Forbes >

