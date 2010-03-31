5 Elements Of The Most Effective Business Plans

Whether or not you think they’re a waste of time, most investors are still going to want to see a business plan from you.
In a recent article for Forbes, Martin Zwilling lays out the 10 guidelines for a great business plan that will help establish your direction, guide how you measure your performance as you grow, and, of course, impress potential investors.
In summary, here’s how to make a business plan that’s actually useful:
- Define the problem you’re going to solve.
- Explain how your product works and how it helps your consumers.
- Describe the current state of your market and industry; make it succinct with great graphics (charts, graphs, etc.).
- Explain how you will make money.
- Lay out who your competition is and what advantage you have.
