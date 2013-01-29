The 10 Dow Stocks That Do The Best In The Final Week Of January

At Seasonal Odds we analysed the average historical performance of each of the Dow Jones components in the last week of January over the last 5 years.



These 10 stocks all returned over 1% on average in the single week that closes out the first month of the year.

Notable even among the top 10 is Bank of America, which was positive 100% of the time in the last week of January, returning 6.36% on average. American Express returned an average of 3.71% and was positive 80% of the time, while The travellers Companies returned an average of 3.39% and was positive 100% of the time.

Seasonal Odds is a live-updating stock market Almanac and real-time back-testing engine developed at Harvard and MIT. It was created by Daniel Nadler (PhD Candidate, Harvard) and Pete Kruskall (S.B. and M.Eng., MIT).

