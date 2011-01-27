GROSS PHOTOS: The 10 Dirtiest Hotels In America

Steve Kovach
Econolodge hotelDisgusting.

Photo: Trip Advisor

Travel site Trip Advisor released its annual list of the dirtiest hotels in America this week.The winners (or losers) are, as you’d suspect, pretty disturbing.

Rankings are based on reviews from Trip Advisor users. And the comments the unhappy guests left are especially disturbing.

We compiled the list of the dirtiest hotels along with some choice user-submitted photos.

Check them out if you dare.

#10 Econo Lodge Newark International Airport in Elizabeth, New Jersey

The Econo Lodge in Elizabeth, New Jersey may be close to the Newark Airport, but that's where the convenience ends. Guests complained of bug bites, mould, and dirty bathrooms.

#9 Palm Grove in Virginia Beach, Virginia

Guests at the Palm Grove complained that the hotel doesn't have daily housekeeping. That would probably explain the mould and mildew.

#8: Super 8 Estes Park in Estes Park, Colorado

Two words: 'Mouse feces.' Do you need to know anything else about the Super 8 Estes Park?

#7 Rodeway Inn in Williamsville, New York

Bugs in the bed, 'crusty white stains' on the sheets, and a permanent cigarette stench. Based on these reviews, it sounds like the Rodeway Inn was lucky to only be ranked number 7.

#6 Atlantic Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida

Smells, dirty rooms, and poor service earned the Atlantic Beach Hotel the number six spot from Trip Advisor reviewers.

#5 Polynesian Beach And Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The Polynesian Beach and Golf Resort may be disgusting, but hey, at least it's on the water.

#4 Hotel Carter in New York City

The Hotel Carter near Times Square is like a blast to the area's seedy past.

#3 Desert Inn Resort in Daytona Beach, Florida

This isn't the first time The Desert Inn Resort has made a worst hotels list, so it's no surprise Trip Advisor users had nothing but horrible reviews. Expect to find peeling walls, mould, and broken light fixtures.

#2: The Jack London Inn in Oakland, California

The photo doesn't do the Jack London Inn justice. Reviewers complained about water leaks, bathrooms that were more like public restrooms, and noise from the nearby commuter train.

#1: Grand Resort Hotel And Convention centre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

The Grand Resort Hotel And Convention centre had the worst rankings in cleanliness. Our favourite comment from user JordynC says it all:

'If you are looking for a hotel with: pubic hair stuck to the bathroom floor in some unidentifiable, gelatinous liquid; chewing tobacco spit oozing down the halls and corridors; spiders actively making webs in every corner of your room; carpeting so greasy and dirty you wouldn't want to sit your luggage down - let alone walk around barefoot; dingy bedsheets and towels as rough and thin as sandpaper; and a room so putrid and smelly it causes a gag-reflex when you walk in...by all means, stay at The Grand Resort.'

Had enough of these nasty hotel rooms?

Click here to see some great high-tech aeroplane amenities

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.