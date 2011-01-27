GROSS PHOTOS: The 10 Dirtiest Hotels In America

Photo: Trip Advisor
Travel site Trip Advisor released its annual list of the dirtiest hotels in America this week.The winners (or losers) are, as you’d suspect, pretty disturbing.
Rankings are based on reviews from Trip Advisor users. And the comments the unhappy guests left are especially disturbing.
We compiled the list of the dirtiest hotels along with some choice user-submitted photos.
Check them out if you dare.
The Econo Lodge in Elizabeth, New Jersey may be close to the Newark Airport, but that's where the convenience ends. Guests complained of bug bites, mould, and dirty bathrooms.
Guests at the Palm Grove complained that the hotel doesn't have daily housekeeping. That would probably explain the mould and mildew.
Bugs in the bed, 'crusty white stains' on the sheets, and a permanent cigarette stench. Based on these reviews, it sounds like the Rodeway Inn was lucky to only be ranked number 7.
Smells, dirty rooms, and poor service earned the Atlantic Beach Hotel the number six spot from Trip Advisor reviewers.
This isn't the first time The Desert Inn Resort has made a worst hotels list, so it's no surprise Trip Advisor users had nothing but horrible reviews. Expect to find peeling walls, mould, and broken light fixtures.
The photo doesn't do the Jack London Inn justice. Reviewers complained about water leaks, bathrooms that were more like public restrooms, and noise from the nearby commuter train.
The Grand Resort Hotel And Convention centre had the worst rankings in cleanliness. Our favourite comment from user JordynC says it all:
'If you are looking for a hotel with: pubic hair stuck to the bathroom floor in some unidentifiable, gelatinous liquid; chewing tobacco spit oozing down the halls and corridors; spiders actively making webs in every corner of your room; carpeting so greasy and dirty you wouldn't want to sit your luggage down - let alone walk around barefoot; dingy bedsheets and towels as rough and thin as sandpaper; and a room so putrid and smelly it causes a gag-reflex when you walk in...by all means, stay at The Grand Resort.'
