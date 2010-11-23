The 10 Craziest Startup Ideas Of All Time

The ‘startup bubble’ meme has officially gone mainstream: shows like 30 Rock and The Office are making jokes about ridiculous startups with no revenue model looking for funding.



Startups are a tough target for parody, though, because nothing writers come up with is going to be any crazier than some of the real companies people are actually founding.

It’s a cliche, but it’s true: you just can’t make this stuff up. And some of the very weirdest, most ridiculous-sounding ideas actually get funded.

Don’t believe us?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.