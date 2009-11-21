The 14 Craziest Foods In The Chinese CPI

For all the difficulty of measuring inflation, most countries use something similar to our CPI to do it.Obviously, though, the components are totally different, and so they provide a nice insight into what people are buying and eating all around the world.

The food component of the Chinese CPI should be particularly amusing to most Westerners, who would think that carp is a key food item, and they certainly wouldn’t think to differentiate two kinds of carp. (Americans use much more boring items like breakfast cereal, milk, coffee, and chicken).

Courtesy of the Chinese Government’s excellent and transparent economic statistics page, we present our 14 favourite items and what they cost.

[slideshow]





Hairtails

Chinese Price: ¥7.59 per pound

U.S. conversion: $1.12 per pound















Pork belly meat

Chinese Price: ¥8.43 per pound

U.S. conversion: $1.25 per pound















Frozen fresh duck

Chinese Price: ¥6.44 per pound

U.S. conversion: $0.95 per pound















Japonica Rice

Chinese Price: ¥1.80 per pound

U.S. conversion: $0.27 per pound















Live Grass Carps

Chinese Price: ¥5.85 per pound

U.S. conversion: $0.86 per pound















Bean Curd

Chinese Price: ¥1.52 per pound

U.S. conversion: $0.22 per pound















Live Carps

Chinese Price: ¥4.87 per pound

U.S. conversion: $0.72 per pound















Pork Rump

Chinese Price: ¥8.89 per pound

U.S. conversion: $1.32 per pound















Rapes

Chinese Price: ¥1.41 per pound

U.S. conversion: $0.21 per pound

















Mutton Leg

Chinese Price: ¥15 per pound

U.S. conversion: $2.22 per pound















Chinese cabbage

Chinese Price: ¥0.77 per pound

U.S. conversion: $0.11 per pound















Fuji Apple

Chinese Price: ¥3.3 per pound

U.S. conversion: $0.49 per pound















Tetra Pak Milk

Chinese Price: ¥0.52 per bag (approx. 1 lb)

U.S. conversion: $3.56 per bag (approx. 1 lb)















Bagged Pasteurized Milk

Chinese Price: ¥1.63 per bag (approx. 1/2 lb)

U.S. conversion: $0.24 per bag (approx. 1/2 lb.)





























[/slideshow]

