The 10 Craziest Election Ads Of The Year (So Far)

We’re still in the early stages of the 2012 presidential campaign season, and already it’s turning out to a surreal one for campaign advertising.Racism? Paranoia? Guns? Candidates who refuse to eat in nice restaurants with their wives? Candidates have promised all that and more.
The Huntsman campaign has yet to make an embeddable version if this 5 minute video available, but it's worth going to the 3:50 section for a priceless description of what kind of husband Huntsman is:
… a dad who won't make dinner reservations because his favourite restaurant carts won't take them. Mary Kay has mentioned she'd like to eat somewhere nice someday but that day seems yet to arrive.
Possibly the most racist attack ad of all time, RightTurnUSA paid for this unsuccessful attempt to derail California Democrat Janice Hahn's bid for Congress in July 2011. It claimed she employed former gang members in an anti-gang initiative. Voters didn't buy it.
In his bid for Congress in September, Nevada Republican Amodei commissioned this depiction of a Chinese news anchor celebrating the Red Army capturing Congress because Obama just couldn't stop selling them debt. It's racist stuff, and the proof is that the English translation of the newscaster is done with the R/L mixup common to all racist depictions of Asians.
