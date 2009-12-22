The 10 Countries With The Most Dwindling Oil Production

Global oil production saw a 0.4% increase in 2008, according to the 2009 BP Statistical Review of World Energy.
But while the overall industry saw a rise in production, several countries saw oil production sink considerably.
As the threat of Peak Oil continues to rise, the areas of the world that are running low are increasingly in danger of seeing their bubble get burst.
We’ve compiled a list, based on the data released by BP, of the 10 countries at the bottom of the barrel.
Vietnamese workers leave the Dung Quat refinery in Central Ngal province. Vietnam was down 6.0% in 2008.
The Oil and Energy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar Abdallah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah is all smiles. Britain's PM Gordon Brown, not so much. The United Kingdom was down 6.3% last year.
Denmark was down 7.7% in 2008. This cargo ship, the 'Skarpoe,' got stuck in shallow waters off the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, but managed not to spill any oil.
Men from Otabagi village stand around a cobweb-covered oil well near Oloibiri. Nigeria was down 8.0% last year.
Mexico's loss of 310,000 barrels per day in 2008 was the largest decrease in terms of volume, but at 9.1% of their total production, it puts them right in the middle of our list.
Italy is not quite ready to wave the white flag, but being down 10.9% in 2008 is not a good sign.
Chadian workers guide a pipe down a well in the Doba oil fields in southern Chad. The country was down 11.5% last year.
By one tenth of one per cent, Yemen emerged as the country with the most dwindling oil production last year, down 11.6%.
