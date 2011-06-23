The 10 Countries With The Most Crushing Refugee Crises

Chadians cross back from Cameroon into Chad

Photo: AP

Geopolitical conflicts, ethnic tensions and natural disasters have seen 43.7 million people displaced globally. And 80% of the world’s refugees live in developing countries.The UNHCR’s 2010 Global Trends Report looks at the economic impact that the refugee crisis has on these developing countries.



According to the report Germany which has an economy about 17 times the size of Pakistan’s, but has only 17 refugees for each dollar of its per capita GDP, compared with Pakistan’s 710.

A refugee crisis is another burden on a developing economy. UN High Commissioner for Refugees, António Guterres said, “Developing countries cannot continue to bear this burden alone and the industrialized world must address this imbalance. We need to see increased resettlement quotas.”

Note: The report does not take into account the current civil unrest in the Middle East and North Africa and is restricted to 2010

