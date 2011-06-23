The 10 Countries With The Most Crushing Refugee Crises

Photo: AP
Geopolitical conflicts, ethnic tensions and natural disasters have seen 43.7 million people displaced globally. And 80% of the world’s refugees live in developing countries.The UNHCR’s 2010 Global Trends Report looks at the economic impact that the refugee crisis has on these developing countries.
According to the report Germany which has an economy about 17 times the size of Pakistan’s, but has only 17 refugees for each dollar of its per capita GDP, compared with Pakistan’s 710.
A refugee crisis is another burden on a developing economy. UN High Commissioner for Refugees, António Guterres said, “Developing countries cannot continue to bear this burden alone and the industrialized world must address this imbalance. We need to see increased resettlement quotas.”
Note: The report does not take into account the current civil unrest in the Middle East and North Africa and is restricted to 2010
Most of Tanzania's refugees are from neighbouring Burundi. Nearly 2,700 refugees were resettled from Tanzania in 2010 with many refugees refusing repatriation despite repatriation packages. Over 162,000 Burundian refugees have been granted citizenship in Tanzania and many of these refugees had been in the country since 1972.
Tanzania has 84 refugees for $1 per capita of GDP.
Iran has 1.07 million Iraqi and Afghan refugees, of which 10,000 voluntarily returned home, and 410 have been resettled in other countries. The country has a universal health insurance plan for registered refugees and provides free health coverage for three chronic diseases.
Iran has 97 refugees for $1 per capita of GDP.
UNHCR provided 17,000 new refugees with protection in 2010 as Uganda continued to see refugees and asylum-seekers from the rest of Africa. 10,000 of the refugees were from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Uganda has 108 refugees for $1 per capita of GDP.
Since Burma stripped its Rhoingya minority of their citizenship in 1982, Bangladesh has had about 229,000 documented and undocumented refugees from the Rohingya community. Burma has since asked the U.S. to pressure Burma to repatriate its refugees.
Bangladesh has 132 refugees for $1 per capita of GDP.
The number of Eritrean and Somalian refugees arriving in Ethiopia increased in 2010. The Somali population in Dolo Ado District surged by 35,000, a trend expected to continue in 2011. Last year, Ethiopia introduced a new policy that allowed Eritrean refugees to live outside camps if they were self-sufficient or had other support in the country.
Ethiopia has 149 refugees for $1 per capita of GDP.
Syria has 1 million refugees and UNHCR registered 23,000 newly arrived refugees in Syria in 2010. The country's refugees and asylum seekers are mostly from Iraq.
Syria has 191 refugees for $1 per capita of GDP.
Majority of refugees in Chad are from Sudan, and the country has a high internally displaced population. Though conflict in the Central African Republic (CAR) continued in 2010, the situation in refugee camps in southern Chad, which borders CAR stayed calm and saw a relatively small influx of 1,800 refugees in 2010.
Chad has 225 refugees for $1 per capita of GDP.
2010 saw an estimated 90,400 new arrivals across Nairobi, Dadaab and Kakuna, and camps in Kenya were overcrowded through the year.
Kenya has 247 refugees for $1 per capita of GDP.
More than 1.7 million people have been displaced by the violence in the eastern and western parts of the DRC. In 2010, UNHCR registered 28,170 refugees from CAR, Angola, Rwanda and Burundi, some of whom are ready to repatriate.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has 475 refugees for $1 per capita of GDP.
Pakistan has about 1.9 million refugees, and the deadly floods of July 2010 saw the number of internal displaced people rise to 952,000. UNHCR helped 104,000 Afghan refugees repatriate in 2010.
Refugees for $1 per capita of GDP: 710
