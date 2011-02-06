US

The Coolest Sports Videos This Week: The World's Most Distracting Fan

The week leading up to the Super Bowl was chock full of hard-hitting moments that had nothing to do with football.

You’ll see the first NHL goalie fight in four years, two crushing hip checks, and three fights in the first four seconds of a game last night.

It was an entertaining week away from the ice too — make sure you don’t miss the best pep talk ever, and the “most distracting college basketball fan” you’ve seen.

10. Brent Johnson KOs Rick DiPietro with one punch

9. Bill Simmons loves Blake Griffin (10 second mark)

8. Minor league hockey player flips over opponent

Amazing hip check in Bridgeport vs. Worcester Sharks game from Greg Wyshynski on Vimeo.

7. Three fights in the first four seconds of last night's Bruins/Stars game

6. Alex Ovechkin crushes P.K. Subban

5. Gary Neal's ridiculous buzzer beater

4. Dorell Wright's 70-foot reverse alley-oop

3. No-look reverse backhand tennis shot

2. The best sports pep talk ever

1. The most distracting college sports fan in the world

