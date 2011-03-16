The 10 American Companies That Are Most Exposed To The Japanese Economy

Bank of America Merrill Lynch have a tight list of U.S. companies with exposures to Japan. They’ve been ranked by what percentage of the company’s sales comes from the Japanese market.



Note that the luxury brand story is really backed up here by Tiffany’s and Coach, and the threat to Aflac is pretty obvious too.

From BoA ML:

Photo: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

