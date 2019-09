The 10 Colleges With The Most US Olympians In Sochi

While all of the American athletes in Sochi can connect over a shared nationality, many teammates can bond about something more specific — their alma mater.

Whether they were classmates or attended decades apart, many athletes share an educational background, especially on the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams. The most popular school for this year’s U.S. Olympians — Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah — has 23 current and former students competing in the games.

These are the 10 colleges with the most students — both current and alumnae — in Sochi for the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Alaska Pacific University -- 4 Olympic Athletes Erik Bjornsen is one of four Alaska Pacific University students competing for the U.S. in cross-country skiing. Cross-Country Skiing: Erik Bjornsen, Sadie Bjornsen, Holly Brooks, Kikkan Randall Boston College -- 4 Olympic Athletes Boston College alumna Molly Schaus is one of the starting goalies for the U.S. women's hockey team. Ice Hockey: Alex Carpenter, Molly Schaus, Kelli Stack, Brooks Orpik University of North Dakota -- 4 Olympic Athletes Twin sisters and University of North Dakota student Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux are both members of the U.S. women's hockey team. Ice Hockey: Jocelyne Lamoureux, Monique Lamoureux, T. J. Oshie, Zach Parise University of Michigan -- 6 Olympic Athletes Meryl Davis and Charlie White are two of the five University of Michigan students competing in figure skating at Sochi. Figure Skating: Evan Bates, Meryl Davis, Charlie White, Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani Ice Hockey: Max Pacioretty University of Minnesota -- 8 Olympic Athletes University of Minnesota defender Megan Bozek is competing in Sochi as a member of the U.S. women's hockey team. Ice Hockey: Megan Bozek, Amanda Kessel, Phil Kessel, Paul Martin, Gigi Marvin, Anne Schleper, Lee Stecklein, Blake Wheeler University of Utah -- 8 Olympic Athletes Ski jumper Lindsey Van is a part-time University of Utah student, studying exercise sport science. Alpine Skiing: Steven Nyman Biathlon: Annelies Cook Bobsled: Steven Holcomb Cross-Country Skiing: Torin Koos Freestyle Skiing: Emily Cook Ski Jumping: Lindsey Van Speedskating: Alyson Dudek, Patrick Meek Dartmouth College -- 9 Olympic Athletes There are three Dartmouth alumnae on the U.S. women's biathalon team, including Susan Dunklee. Alpine Skiing: David Chodounsky, Nolan Kasper, Andrew Weibrecht Biathlon: Hannah Dreissigacker, Susan Dunklee, Sara Studebaker Cross-Country Skiing: Sophie Caldwell, Ida Sargent Freestyle Skiing: Hannah Kearney University of Wisconsin -- 10 Olympic Athletes Former University of Wisconsin forward Derek Stepan is now a member of the U.S. men's hockey team. Curling: Erika Brown Ice Hockey: Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight, Ryan McDonagh, Joe Pavelski, Derek Stepan, Ryan Suter, Jessie Vetter Westminster College -- 23 Olympic Athletes Westminster University student Nick Goepper was the first American freeskier to qualify for the Sochi Olympics. Alpine Skiing: Julia Ford, Travis Ganong, Jared Goldberg, Megan McJames, Leanne Smith, Marco Sullivan, Jacqueline Wiles Cross-Country Skiing: Jessie Diggins, Torin Koos Freeskiing: Maddie Bowman, Joss Christensen, Devin Logan, Brita Sigourney Freestyle Skiing: Heather McPhie, Eliza Outtrim Nordic Combined: Bryan Fletcher, Taylor Fletcher Ski Jumping: Jessica Jerome Snowboarding: Alexander Deibold, Faye Gulini, Jackie Hernandez, Lindsey Jacobellis, Jessika Jenson Here are some other schools that might be fun to spend the winter. The 10 Best Colleges For An Awesome Winter Experience >>

