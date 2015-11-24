These are the 10 cities in the US that are most obsessed with eating turkey on Thanksgiving

Every year, Google searches for the term “turkey” skyrocket around a particular day in November.

As you can see from this Google trends data, Thanksgiving seems to be pretty much the only time we care at all about turkeys:

Most of those searches center on recipes for cooking turkey, or where the best place to buy one is.

But there are some cities in the US that are more obsessed with turkey than others. Bus-booking site Busbud crunched the Google data to analyse which cities are most excited for turkey day, based on how often they are searching for it.

Nashville took the top spot, with Washington and Louisville rounding out the top three.

Here are the most turkey-crazy cities in the US, according to Google trends:

