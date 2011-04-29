10 Small Businesses Cashing In On The $34 Million Royal Wedding

For their wedding, Prince William and Kate Middleton hired a photographer, a baker, and a florist — just like a regular couple.
They also booked the London Symphony Orchestra, mailed gold-embellished invitations, and hired Queen Elizabeth’s cousin as the party planner.
The Royal Wedding will be an extravagant, $34 million affair, and a few lucky small businesses are making it happen.
Aside from the fat check the royal client will cut them, they’re also getting invaluable publicity.
McVitie's and baker Fiona Cairns were hired to design two wedding cakes for the couple.
McVitie's chocolate biscuit cake, the Prince's childhood favourite, will be served at breakfast. It requires 1,700 cookies and 40 pounds of dark chocolate. Cairns is whipping up the reception's main dessert: a tiered, creamy masterpiece.
Prince Charles allegedly shelled out $80,000 for the two treats. That makes each slice worth $134.
The night before the wedding, Middleton and her family will stay at London's Goring Hotel.
Rooms in the five-star spot range from $675 to $2,500+ per night.
In addition to the Westminster Abbey Choir, a slew of royal musicians and an army band, the LCO will perform at the wedding.
Music from the event will be available on iTunes.
The London printing company designed the couple's gold-stamped wedding invitations.
Recipients included Elton John, the Beckham's, and foreign dignitaries.
The Obama's did not make the 1,900-person guest list.
The couple has hired close family friend and famed photographer, Hugo Burnand to shoot the wedding.
A spokesperson for Burnand declined to comment on how much he is being paid.
It just so happens that Lady Elizabeth Anson, the Queen's cousin, owns her own party planning business.
According to the Party Planners' website, services range from decor to entertainment.
Past clients include Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger, Margaret Thatcher and the Queen herself.
After the ceremony, guests will be taken to the reception in Volkswagen motor coaches the couple has on loan for the wedding day.
The bride and groom will ride back to Buckingham Palace in--what else?--a royal carriage.
Simon Lycett is one of three florists who will prepare the decadent Westminster Abbey lawn.
Stems include gardenias, white lilies, delphinium and roses.
Lycett was also responsible for the flowers at Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's wedding. According to Radar Online, all of the flower arrangements will cost about $800,000.
The official souvenir was designed by the same company who will make the program for the 2012 Olympics.
You've probably never heard of Haymarket Network, but you definitely know some of their work.
They've designed websites for the Football Association, Volkswagen, and the British Army. Most recently, they were hired to design the program for the 2012 Olympics.
Haymarket will also design the official wedding souvenir. The brochures, which include event details, an exclusive picture, and a personal message from the bride and groom, will be sold along the wedding route for about $3.30.
The Prince of Wales hardly needs a new set of knives or a blender.
Instead, the bride and groom are requesting that guests donate to one of their 26 favourite charities. The full list is below. For more info on each charity, check out the couple's blog.
Peace Players
Ocean Youth Trust
Greenhouse Schools
Oily Cart
Dance United
Into University
Venture Trust
Beat Bullying
Keyfund
A National Voice
Association for Children's Palliative Care (ACT)
Youth Access
Community Foundation in Wales
Community Foundation in Scotland
Community Foundation in Berkshire
Combat Stress
Cruse Bereavement Care for Children of Forces' Families
Household Cavalry Benevolent Fund
Irish Guards Appeal
Army Widows Association
Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund
ZSL
EarthWatch
The Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary
New Zealand government's Christchurch earthquake appeal
Royal Flying Doctor Service -- Australia
