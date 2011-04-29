10 Small Businesses Cashing In On The $34 Million Royal Wedding

For their wedding, Prince William and Kate Middleton hired a photographer, a baker, and a florist — just like a regular couple.



They also booked the London Symphony Orchestra, mailed gold-embellished invitations, and hired Queen Elizabeth’s cousin as the party planner.

The Royal Wedding will be an extravagant, $34 million affair, and a few lucky small businesses are making it happen.

Aside from the fat check the royal client will cut them, they’re also getting invaluable publicity.

