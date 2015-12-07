The 10 business eBooks Australians are reading

President Barack Obama cuddles Jimbelung the koala in Brisbane last year. Andrew Taylor/G20 Australia via Getty Images

Australians like to read the classics when it comes to business books.

The most bought business title in eBook format last month was Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People.

This has sold multiple millions of copies since it was first published in 1936. According to the first edition, the book will: “Get you out of a mental rut, give you new thoughts, new visions, new ambitions.”

The top 10 Business and Investing category eBooks on Amazon.com.au for the month of November:

1. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie.

2. Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman.

3. The 4-Hour Work Week: Escape the 9-5, Live Anywhere and Join the New Rich by Timothy Ferriss.

4. Swimming With Sharks: My Journey into the World of the Bankers by Joris Luyendijk.

5. Legacy by James Kerr.

6. Managing Oneself (Harvard Business Review Classics) by Peter Ferdinand Drucker.

7. The Lean Startup: How Constant Innovation Creates Radically Successful Businesses by Eric Ries.

8. Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion (Collins Business Essentials) By Robert B. Cialdini PhD.

9. The One Thing: The surprisingly simple truth behind extraordinary results By Gary Keller.

10. Zero to One: Notes on Start Ups, or How to Build the Future by Blake Masters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.