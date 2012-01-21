Here Are The 10 Biggest UFC Fights Of 2012

Photo: YouTube

The UFC is gearing up for an explosive 2012. Several big fights are already in place along with some gigantic possibilities if certain chips should fall their way. So let’s take a look at what could be the 10 biggest UFC fights of the year.A few notes before starting the list. One, this list is in no particular order. I didn’t think it would be fair to order the list when some of these fights may not even happen. Two, as stated above, not all fights are even close to being guaranteed to happen in 2012 or ever. In some cases, these are just simply dream fights that need a lot of pieces to fall into place for them to happen. Finally I tried to only list fights that will or could happen as of this writing.



So with that said, let’s take a look at the 10 Biggest UFC Fights of 2012.

Jon Jones vs. Dan Henderson for the UFC light heavyweight championship – A recent report indicated that this fight was highly considered for the canceled Montreal show. Yes Rashad Evans has been promised the next shot at Bones, but when has Rashad ever been able to stay healthy enough to jump immediately from one fight to the next?

Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva II for the UFC middleweight championship – This one is a lot closer than most of the unsigned fights. Sonnen vs. Silva is regarded by many as arguably the greatest UFC championship fight of all-time. Sonnen keeps talking and Silva keeps giving him more ammunition. UFC president Dana White recently said that if Sonnen beats Michael Bisping at the UFC on Fox 2 special, he will likely get his rematch with Silva at a soccer stadium in Brazil. That would be enormous and would not only be the biggest fight of 2012, but most likely the biggest fight in UFC history.

Nick Diaz vs. Georges St-Pierre – I left the championship off of this one because that will be dependent upon what Diaz does against Carlos Condit. Whether Diaz wins or loses, I think it is inevitable that his path crosses with GSP. Now the natural road back for St-Pierre would be an immediate rematch with the Condit-Diaz winner but let’s be honest; the money is much different in a Diaz vs. GSP fight with or without the title as opposed to GSP vs. Condit for the title. I think no matter what happens at UFC 143 that when GSP comes back, the first name on the dotted line will be Nick Diaz and it will go down as the biggest fight of GSP’s career and one of the tops of 2012.

